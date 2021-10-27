Six candidates vying for three North Scott school board seats

Facilities: “We have top-notch facilities at North Scott. We work every summer to upgrade our current buildings while always working on adding to our campuses. The YMCA will be a joint facility with the city of Eldridge and should be completed in 2022. We have plans for a Regional Innovation Center that we hope will get started in 2023. This regional center will provide opportunities for students and adults in the fields of agriculture, diesel mechanics, pre-veterinary medicine and culinary arts just to name a few areas. As a board member I listen to the needs of the community expressed by the people who put me in office. I also rely on the school employees to communicate needs to the board.”

Student performance: “Our faculty and staff base much of what they do on our students' test scores and assessments. We want to be able to give more support to students who are struggling. The teacher coaches share data with the board on a regular basis. The teachers share strategies that provide extra support when needed.”