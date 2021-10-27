Six candidates vying for three North Scott school board seats

Six people are competing for the three seats on the North Scott Community School District board in the Nov. 2 city and school election.
There are three incumbents -- Mark Pratt, Donn Wilmott and Tracy Lindaman. Their challengers are Nick Hansel, Stephanie Eckhardt and Frank Wood.
The candidates were sent a questionnaire. For the full responses, visit qctimes.com.
Stephanie Eckhardt
Occupation: She is a Realtor with Ruhl&Ruhl Realtors. Retired educator.
Family: She has a spouse and children. The youngest child is attending school in the district.
Education:
- Bachelor of Arts from the University of Northern Iowa with a double major in elementary and middle school education and a double minor in reading and language arts
- Iowa Coaching Endorsement
- Master of Science in school counseling from Western Illinois University
How have you contributed to or supported education in your community before now? “I have 23 years teaching/counseling experience all in the public schools. I taught reading, language arts, and at-risk while in the Bettendorf Schools and I spent 17 years as a 7-12 counselor in the Davenport Schools. While in education I was an active member of the Bettendorf and Davenport teacher’s associations. I also served on various curriculum committees in both districts. Two of my older children attended and graduated from West High School and I was also very active in both the music and athletic boosters, serving in leadership roles and various committees. After retiring, I taught for Junior Achievement (JA) prior to the pandemic and would like to volunteer again in the future.”
Prior Elected Office: “No, I have not held an elected office before; however, I have served in a leadership role in many of the volunteer organizations in which I belong.”
Why are you running for school board? “In September, a friend of mine suggested I should consider running for school board. Which really intrigued me since I have a passion for public education having served as an educator for 23 years. I value public education immensely and after a lot of consideration I decided to run. I am excited about the opportunity to serve ALL families of the North Scott School District.”
What else should the readers know about you? N/A
What are the most important issues the district is facing? “Unity (and) transparency as well as determining where the academic gaps are with students due to the pandemic.”
How would you address those issues as a board member? “It’s important for all the stakeholders in our district to believe they have a voice so through open communication with ALL members of our North Scott community I believe we can become more transparent and more unified. From attending recent board meetings I know the teachers are currently working on finding the gaps in student learning and as a board member I would be committed to supporting the endeavors to decrease the 'COVID' gaps once they are identified.”
If you did not address them above, what level of importance would you give each of the following issues as far as priorities for board attention and a little about why and how you would address them as a board member:
“Unity and transparency need to be addressed within our schools so that all stakeholders establish trust. When trust is established we can all work together to CHAMPION the students of our district.”
Quality of Education: “North Scott is a district of excellence. North Scott Schools strives to provide EQUITY to ALL students.”
Facilities: “Lancer Pride is evident throughout all the facilities. The facilities are well maintained and upgraded with the district’s facility plan.”
Student performance: “Top Notch!! North Scott Schools demonstrates a strong commitment to educating the whole individual through providing many different opportunities for our students.”
The district’s future plan for dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, including what part, if any, you think masking should play. “I commend Mr. Stutting and the current North Scott Board members for continuing to make masks optional and watching the data on a day-by-day basis to make changes in the future.”
Nick Hansel
Occupation: insurance sales and consulting
Family: He has a spouse and children. His children attend in the district.
Education: Bachelor of Science in Biology from Oral Roberts University
How have you contributed to or supported education in your community before now?
He was a member of the North Scott school board from 2013 to 2017. During that time he helped get more teachers for the junior high when it was experiencing a shortage.
Prior Elected Office: See above
Why are you running for school board?
He said he is running to bring more resources to the junior high school. The district has had to deal with racism among the students at the junior high and that issue has not been resolved.
To address the racism, the district held an exercise in which junior high students were stratified into "haves" and "have nots" based on their answers to questions such as whether they had two parents or health insurance, he said.
“I felt bad for the children who were left at the end, already feeling bad, already knowing that they were behind and not equal. I felt bad for that -- it’s like, there’s got to be a better way.”
It comes down to resource management, he said. The district, about a year before the issue developed, hired an assistant superintendent for $150,000. That money could have been used to get more junior high staff and resources.
"So that when these racism sparks are going on in class or in the hallway or in gym class or wherever, the adults can get on that right away. It's my opinion that the junior high (staff) is just outnumbered."
What else should the readers know about you?
He started a nonprofit called Lancer Legacy that has raised over a million dollars from businesses and local citizens for district facility projects. Projects it has supported include $250,000 for the auditorium and $100,000 to support renovations to the high school gymnasium.
“If money’s tight, we don’t want to say ‘no.’”
What are the most important issues the district is facing?
The junior high needs more resources. It does not have enough staff or resources for the number of students it has or to address issues of racism among the students.
Vaping by students is another issue.
“On campus vaping is a big issue. It’s hit my own family. You can see it in the parking lot as students are on their phone and in their car. It’s in the bathrooms. Some kids are so good at it, they can do it in the study hall.”
How would you address those issues as a board member?
Solving these issues will need collaboration from district stakeholders, including staff and students.
“It’s not going to be one guy, one gal, one person’s idea. It’s going to have to take a lot of leaders coming together and say ‘It’s going to change. It’s going to change now. This is how we’re going to do it.’”
If you did not address them above, what level of importance would you give each of the following issues as far as priorities for board attention and a little about why and how you would address them as a board member:
Quality of education: “The quality of education at North Scott is top notch. The test scores that we benchmark ourselves with, we’re doing very well with. We can enhance that, of course. We have teacher coaches that come in and reinforce that.”
There should be some assessments to see how the district is doing but quality of education is high on the priority list.
Facilities: Overall, facilities are great and there are upcoming projects, including a tech center, but the football stadium bathrooms need updating -- they are old and not ADA compliant.
Student performance:
The district needs to be sure the students are mentally healthy.
“You want to say everybody’s doing great. You want to say that’s a top priority. But we have some students still doing online and some students doing online and not doing well. Emotionally speaking, it’s not always about the grades. If you’re online and you’re not wanting to come to school and it’s a place for you to hide out at-- that is a tough package to unpack because, emotionally speaking, how are they doing?”
The district’s future plan for dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, including what part, if any, you think masking should play:
“I’m ready for normal to begin so I’m unmasked and if my neighbor wants to be masked, go ahead. I really want to stay out of making a child, making an adult, making anybody put a mask on.”
Tracy Lindaman
Occupation: Lindaman is a volunteer in many organizations. She is the North Scott Rotary vice president and North Scott Educational Foundation vice president. She is a former teacher.
Family: She has a spouse and children. The entire family has attended or is attending North Scott.
Education:
- Bachelor of Science in Education focused on secondary math education from Northeast Missouri State University (Now Truman State)
- Master of Science in Education in effective teaching and leadership from Drake University
How have you contributed to or supported education in your community before now? “I have been on the board of directors for the North Scott Educational Foundation since 2017. This organization provides scholarships for the students of North Scott. I have tutored mathematics for students in need from 2000-2015. Also, my family began a Pay it Forward project in the name of our son, Jack, in 2015. It was called The Jack Project and has since been adopted by the Iowa Realtors Association and shared across the state of Iowa.”
Prior elected office: She is a sitting member of the school board.
Why are you running for school board? “I believe in serving my community and with my background in education this seems like a calling to me. I want the students of North Scott to receive the best education possible and I want them to become the best people they can be.”
What else should the readers know about you? “I work very hard, am willing to learn and feel a responsibility to the people of North Scott. I have done my best and am willing to work just as hard this term in order to best serve the families of North Scott.”
What are the most important issues the district is facing? “Our growing enrollment is an issue that is starting and will continue as our communities grow. I also feel like communication and trust are issues we have worked on during the last year.”
How would you address those issues as a board member? “Our growing enrollment has been handled by moving students to the school that has room for them. We have excellent facilities and staff that work hard to make sure all of our students are given the same, excellent educational opportunities. The pandemic contributed to the trust issues between the families and schools. All parties are working hard on having open communication and being transparent. I have noticed that more families are involved with school activities and present during the school day. This is best for all parties to feel connected and part of the same team.”
If you did not address them above, what level of importance would you give each of the following issues as far as priorities for board attention and a little about why and how you would address them as a board member:
Quality of education: “I feel very fortunate that we took the bold step to return to face-to-face education last fall. Our staff, families and district leaders were brave and were successful in a very unsure time. Our test scores show that our students benefited tremendously by being at school all year. We have amazing teachers, administrators and staff throughout our schools. As a board member, I give support to the administrators and their abilities to put the best educators with our children.”
Facilities: “We have top-notch facilities at North Scott. We work every summer to upgrade our current buildings while always working on adding to our campuses. The YMCA will be a joint facility with the city of Eldridge and should be completed in 2022. We have plans for a Regional Innovation Center that we hope will get started in 2023. This regional center will provide opportunities for students and adults in the fields of agriculture, diesel mechanics, pre-veterinary medicine and culinary arts just to name a few areas. As a board member I listen to the needs of the community expressed by the people who put me in office. I also rely on the school employees to communicate needs to the board.”
Student performance: “Our faculty and staff base much of what they do on our students' test scores and assessments. We want to be able to give more support to students who are struggling. The teacher coaches share data with the board on a regular basis. The teachers share strategies that provide extra support when needed.”
The district's future plan for dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, including what part, if any, you think masking should play: “The data that the North Scott School District focuses on is North Scott data. At this point our positive COVID cases are no higher than they were last year at this exact time. Last year all students were required to wear masks and we had fewer students in the buildings, so mask mandates are not warranted at this time. If there is a rapid change in numbers district wide, school wide or even classroom wide we adjust as needed. My husband, son and myself have made the decision that my son will wear a face mask to school, but I feel like that is my own families' choice and don't feel justified in forcing other families to do the same.”
Mark Pratt
Occupation: civil engineer serving as deputy chief of the construction branch for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rock Island District
Family: Divorced with five children, all attend school in North Scott.
Education: Bachelor of Science in civil engineering from Bradley University in Peoria, IL
How have you contributed to or supported education in your community before now? “I currently serve on the North Scott School Board, having been elected in 2017 and have served on over 12 committees over my four years on the board. I have guest taught and presented on civil engineering topics at the junior high and high school level. I have taught Junior Achievement for several years and have volunteered as a coach for North Scott's Lego League numerous times. I have been a youth sports coach for a variety of sports in the North Scott Community for the last 9 years.”
Prior elected office: Sitting member of the North Scott School Board since 2017 and North Scott Little League Board since 2015
Why are you running for school board? “I want to continue the work that I have played a very active part in during my last four years serving on the school board. With all five of my children attending school in the district, I am in it for the long haul in terms of being active in the community with my kids and their activities. I have been able to offer valuable insight into the many active construction projects that the district has undertaken as well as provide insight into organization structures, strategic planning and the multiple funding streams. I want to continue the great work I have done in telling the great North Scott story.”
What else should the readers know about you? "During my time on the board and through my work on the numerous committees, I have sat on several interview panels for the various administration positions that have been filled during my four years on the board. I helped implement the special education advisory committee and worked with district staff to develop and implement a (three- to five-year) facility strategic plan. I also serve on the Trades Advisory Committee which promotes and oversees CTE (Career and Technical Education) programs such as the student-built home."
What are the most important issues the district is facing? “The most important issue facing any school district is how to ensure that every child feels safe at school and that students are taught to think critically about any topic in this ever-changing world.”
How would you address those issues as a board member? Continue the work done in the last four years:
- Work toward tracking academic progress by measuring student growth over time rather than relying on standardized tests
- Collaborate with administrators and teachers on increasing academic and social/emotional rigor
- Continue working with the Special Education Committee to allow parental input
- Advance Career and Technical Education (CTE) within and outside the district
- Position North Scott as a leader and pioneer in CTE among neighboring school districts
- Update district three-year strategic plan to set the road map for success
- Ensure district assets continue to be some of the best in the state of Iowa through the Facilities Committee work
If you did not address them above, what level of importance would you give each of the following issues as far as priorities for board attention and a little about why and how you would address them as a board member:
- Quality of education: see above
- Facilities: see above
- Student performance: see above
- The district's future plan for dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, including what part, if any, you think masking should play: see above
Donn Wilmott
Occupation: broadband / telecom CEO at Central Scott Telephone / CS Technologies
Family: He has a spouse and children. The children attended North Scott.
Education: Bachelor of Science in Business Administration / Finance from San Diego State University
How have you contributed to or supported education in your community before now? An incumbent, Wilmott has been on the North Scott school board for eight years. He has also actively participated at the state level through the Iowa Association of School Boards.
Prior elected office: See above
Why are you running for school board? “It’s all about our kids! It’s about common sense and balance. It’s not about agenda and bias.”
What else should the readers know about you? “Experienced leader who sets his goals wisely and finishes what he takes on. Example: North Scott Community YMCA was approved by the voters on March 3rd, 2020. I formed the exploratory committee inside the North Scott school board that later secured city of Eldridge leadership support leading to partnership and resulting build.”
What are the most important issues the district is facing? “Academic gap closure due to COVID shut down in spring of 2020.”
How would you address those issues as a board member? “Actions taken include the tough decision made in August of 2020 to reopen our schools to a full five-day-a-week, face-to-face option embraced initially by 85% of families. By January of 2021 that number grew to 92%. This took real courage, a measured approach to safety for all and the firm recognition that good teachers in a face-to-face environment is the absolute best outcome for our children.”
If you did not address them above, what level of importance would you give each of the following issues as far as priorities for board attention and a little about why and how you would address them as a board member:
Quality of education: See Above
Facilities: See Above
Student performance: See Above
The district's future plan for dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, including what part, if any, you think masking should play: See Above
Frank Wood
Occupation: supervising student teachers for St. Ambrose University. He is a retired educator.
Family: He has a spouse and children. His children attended North Scott schools. His grandchildren attend school in North Scott.
Education: Bachelor of Arts in physical education from Augustana College, Master of Science in education administration from Western Illinois University, hours toward becoming an educational specialist (allows you to be a superintendent)
How have you contributed to or supported education in your community before now?
- thirty-five years as a teacher, coach and administrator for the North Scott Community School District
- four years on the North Scott Athletic Boosters, including as president
- administrative positions in the Rock Island and Riverdale school districts
- Eldridge park board for one year.
- twice named assistant principal of the year
Prior Elected Office:
- 2000-2003 Mayor of Eldridge
- 2004-2008 Iowa State Senate
- 2012-2014 Iowa House of Representatives
“ In addition, during my years in the Iowa Legislature, I was on the Education Committee while serving in the Senate and House and served as Education Appropriations chair 2006-2008.”
Why are you running for school board?
“I am running to help the district continue to be a leader in education and provide the best education for ALL students. I feel that I bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the position. I am anxious to work with the educators and students in our district to provide a strong foundation in a quality education, so that ALL students will be successful when they graduate. It is also important that we make sure that we provide a Welcoming, Respectful and Safe environment for ALL students and staff. It is also a chance for me to give back to a district that allowed me the opportunity to serve in a variety of positions from the beginning of my career to my retirement.”
What else should the readers know about you?
“I am invested in the community and believe North Scott is a pillar of excellence. We can always be better and I work hard to help the district achieve at the highest level. I have been a member of the Rotary, Kiwanis and currently the Lions club in the North Scott Area.”
What are the most important issues the district is facing?
a. “I feel that North Scott community schools are growing and are more diverse. We need to meet the needs of ALL students and staff and make sure that we provide a welcoming, respectful and safe environment. The growth will become more of an issue in the next few years and the school board should be looking at how they plan on facing these issues.”
b. “Hire and retain the BEST teachers and support staff to ensure a quality education. We are in a teacher shortage and North Scott will be challenged with competing with other schools for those teachers. We must be competitive in salary, benefits, etc. to lure employees to our district and then work to keep them.”
c. “Continue to upgrade and improve our facilities. We will be getting a YMCA in our town that will be a joint venture with the city of Eldridge and allow North Scott to offer its own competitive swimming teams in our conference. Building a new softball field close to our baseball field is in the works. What will be the next big project for the district? I feel that the growth of the district will dictate that move.”
d. “COVID is still an issue and it has become very political. I feel the district has followed the direction of the governor and made sure that it is using North Scott student data to make their stance. We need to continue to follow the data and make sure that we have plans in place if the current data changes for the worse.”
e. “Student performance and the achievement GAP. We need to make sure that we are teaching at a high level and that students are achieving at a high level. We need to make sure that we are keeping up with the ever changing society and giving ALL students the opportunity to be successful when (they) enter the world of work or advancing their own learning.”
How would you address those issues as a board member?
“I feel open and transparent is the best form of communication. WE MUST follow state and federal law and guidelines. I also feel that working together as a community will reap more benefits than working alone.”
If you did not address them above, what level of importance would you give each of the following issues as far as priorities for board attention and a little about why and how you would address them as a board member:
Quality of Education: Hiring and retaining strong teachers/ growing district diversity. Making sure that North Scott is competitive with its benefit package and salary to lure applicants.
“Then making sure that they are given every opportunity to grow and improve in their profession.”
Facilities: “Make sure that our facilities are updated, safe and meet the growth of the district.”
Student Performance: See above
The district’s future plan for dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, including what part, if any, you think masking should play: “Even though I feel that the (North Scott) schools are doing well and responding to the student data, we must be prepared to meet any changes necessary to make sure we provide a safe and secure environment for all students and staff.”