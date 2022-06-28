Sorensen and King win their primaries for 17th Congressional District

Eric Sorensen has won the Democratic primary election for the 17th Congressional District. He will face Republican primary winner Esther Joy King in the Nov. 8 general election.

With 75% of precincts reporting, Sorensen had won nearly 37% of the vote and was leading by almost 4,000 votes three hours after polls closed at 7 p.m.

According to unofficial results, Sorensen, 46, defeated the other five Democratic candidates vying to take the seat of outgoing U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Moline, who announced last year she would not seek a sixth term.

Sorensen took an early lead in his hometown of Rockford, besting Rockford resident and former Illinois state Rep. Litesa Wallace, who came in second with 24% of the vote; and Rockford Alderman Jonathan Logemann, who was third, with 15% of the vote.

Rock Island County board member Angie Normoyle had received 12% of the vote; while Marsha Williams of Channahon had 7%; and cannabis lobbyist Jacqueline McGowan trailed with 5.5% of votes.

Sorensen, a former meteorologist at WQAD, graduated from Northern Illinois University with a Bachelor of Science degree in communications and a minor in meteorology. He had campaigned on the issue of climate science and is an advocate for the LGBTQ community.

With 37% of precincts reporting, King handily defeated opponent Charlie Helmick, both of East Moline, with 68% of the vote.

This November will be the second time King has been on the ballot in the general election. She came within 4 percentage points of defeating Bustos in 2020, losing 52% to 48%.

Republicans are eyeing the 17th Congressional District as one of four districts they hope to turn red in order to win back control of the House.

King earned her law degree and a master's of law in taxation from Northwestern University in Chicago, beginning her legal career as an associate at Kirkland & Ellis LLP in Chicago. She is an attorney and small-business owner of her own marketing firm.

