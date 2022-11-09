Sorensen declares victory over King, but Illinois District 17 race a nail-biter

Democrat Eric Sorensen declared victory at around 1 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, in the race for Illinois' 17th Congressional District against Republican Esther Joy King, but the margin of his lead was not large enough for either the Associated Press or New York Times to project him as the winner.
There was about a 7,000 vote difference between to the two individuals as of early Wednesday morning, with Sorensen leading.
The New York Times projected Sorensen as likely to be declared the winner.
The King campaign watch party wrapped up around midnight, with no released statement regarding the race.
Rock Island County voters favored Sorensen 55% to 44%, more than 5,000 votes, but the remainder of the district's vote totals were unofficial.
The Illinois 17th Congressional seat has been held by longtime Democratic Rep. Cheri Bustos of Moline. The district is one many that the GOP was hoping to flip red to gain control of the House.
King ran against Bustos in 2020 but lost by 4% of the vote.
In a questionnaire sent by the Dispatch-Argus/Quad-City Times, King said her top priority will be working to stop unnecessary government spending and increasing American energy production.
Currently, King practices law in East Moline and serves as an Army Reserve JAG officer.
Sorensen is a former WQAD meteorologist and a first-time candidate from Rockford.
In a questionnaire sent by the Dispatch-Argus/Quad-City Times, Sorensen said his No. 1 priority would be addressing economic concerns and rising costs, and bringing in more good-paying jobs to the area.
As a former meteorologist, Sorensen has campaigned on the issue of climate science. His main priority would be to increase sustainable jobs in the climate sector.
"We want to make our region viable for future generations, and that means we need both the jobs for today and the jobs for the future," Sorensen said.
Sorensen was born and raised in Rockford.
He graduated from Northern Illinois University with a degree in communications and a minor in meteorology. He was a meteorologist at WREX in Rockford for 11 years before moving to Moline where he worked at WQAD for seven years.