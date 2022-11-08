Sorensen v. King race for Illinois 17th a nail biter

In a questionnaire sent by the Dispatch-Argus/Quad-City Times, Sorensen said his number-one priority would be addressing economic concerns, rising costs, and bringing in more good-paying jobs to the area.

As a former meteorologist, Sorensen has campaigned on the issue of climate science. His main priority would be to increase sustainable jobs in the climate sector.

"We want to make our region viable for future generations and that means we need both the jobs for today and the jobs for the future," Sorensen said.

Sorensen was born and raised in Rockford.

He graduated from Northern Illinois University with a degree in communications and a minor in meteorology. He was a meteorologist at WREX in Rockford for 11 years before moving to Moline where he worked at WQAD for seven years.