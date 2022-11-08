Sorensen v. King race for Illinois 17th a nail biter

Results in the race for Illinois' 17th Congressional District between Republican Esther Joy King and Democrat Eric Sorensen were too close to call at press time.
Rock Island County voters favored Sorensen 55% to 44%, more than 5,000 votes, but the remainder of the district's vote totals were unofficial.
The Illinois 17th Congressional seat has been held by longtime US Democratic Rep. Cheri Bustos of Moline. The district is one many that the GOP is hoping to flip red to gain control of the House.
King ran against Bustos in 2020 but lost by 4% of the vote.
In a questionnaire sent by the Dispatch-Argus/Quad-City Times, King said her top priority will be working to stop unnecessary government spending and increasing American energy production.
People are also reading…
Currently, King practices law in East Moline and serves as an Army Reserve JAG officer.
Democrat Eric Sorensen is a former WQAD meteorologist and a first-time candidate from Rockford.
In a questionnaire sent by the Dispatch-Argus/Quad-City Times, Sorensen said his number-one priority would be addressing economic concerns, rising costs, and bringing in more good-paying jobs to the area.
As a former meteorologist, Sorensen has campaigned on the issue of climate science. His main priority would be to increase sustainable jobs in the climate sector.
"We want to make our region viable for future generations and that means we need both the jobs for today and the jobs for the future," Sorensen said.
Sorensen was born and raised in Rockford.
He graduated from Northern Illinois University with a degree in communications and a minor in meteorology. He was a meteorologist at WREX in Rockford for 11 years before moving to Moline where he worked at WQAD for seven years.