The latest: Caucus-goers file into sites across the Quad-Cities

6:10 p.m.: At the Eldridge Community Center, LouAnn Mohr said she's planning to caucus for former Vice President Joe Biden.

“I like his experience, I think he’s levelheaded," she said. "I think he uses his words to convey his thoughts very well.”

Cindi Davis, in Eldridge, said her first choice is Sen. Elizabeth Warren. “She has a lot of the same qualities that I’m for, like health care.” Her second choice is former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

6:05 p.m.: At Davenport West High School, Jeanita McNulty, vice chair of Scott County GOP and of rural Bluegrass, said she is expecting a higher turnout than normal for an incumbent at Republican caucuses.

5:55 p.m.: Caucus sites across the Quad-Cities are setting up for the night.

At Washington Elementary School in Davenport, Josh Brennan, precinct captain for former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, said, "This is the first year I don't know what's going to happen." Brennan has volunteered with campaigns each election cycle since 2000.

In Bettendorf, there are 11 precincts at the Riverfront Convention Center. Attendee Becky Bray said she is caucusing for Buttigieg because she's "looking for a civil approach to politics."