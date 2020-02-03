The latest: Votes still being counted in Iowa caucuses

6:50 p.m.: At Waterfront Convention Center in Bettendorf, precinct captain Gloria Avant is for Elizabeth Warren because of her stance on student loan debt. “At my age $1000 a month is killing me."

Elsewhere at the convention center, all of the seats are filled at precinct B12, and people are waiting outside the door for a chance to come in. Pam Kaufman, one of the attendees who was trying to get into the room, said there are "gobs" of people trying to find a parking spot at the convention center. She said there are about 30 cars circling, looking for a parking spot.

"I don’t know how everybody’s going to get in here by 7," she said. "There’s not enough parking.

6:45 p.m.: Sam Lance is at Davenport West High School supporting President Donald Trump in the Republican caucus. Lance supported Sen. Ted Cruz in the 2016 Republican primary and ultimately voted independent in the general election.

He voted independent because he "wasn’t sure how (Trump) would govern ... and when it came down to it, he did things in line with how I felt, so he’s earned my vote.” Lance said he is hoping for a shot to become a delegate.