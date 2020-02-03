The latest: With one hour to start time, sites across the Q-C prepare for caucuses

At Washington Elementary School in Davenport, Josh Brennan, precinct captain for former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, said, "This is the first year I don't know what's going to happen." Brennan has volunteered with campaigns each election cycle since 2000.

In Bettendorf, there are 11 precincts at the Riverfront Convention Center. Attendee Becky Bray said she is caucusing for Buttigieg because she's "looking for a civil approach to politics."

5:30 p.m.: At Waterfront Convention Center, the lone Democratic caucus site in Bettendorf, the parking lot was already filling up with 90 minutes to go until the caucus began.

5:25 p.m.: At a caucus precinct at Drake University in Des Moines, Sen. Bernie Sanders captured five of the seven delegates up for grabs, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren secured the other two.

5:10 p.m.: After first alignment at a caucus site at Drake University in Des Moines, Sen. Bernie Sanders and Sen. Elizabeth Warren are the only two viable candidates.

Jarad Bernstein, the lone supporter of former Vice President Joe Biden, will re-align for Warren.

5 p.m.: Alignment has begun at a caucus site at Drake University in Des Moines.