Tom Martens is lone Republican running for Illinois' 72nd House District

One Republican is running for Illinois' 72nd House District.

Tom Martens, 54, is unopposed in the June 28 primary election.

Martens graduated from Alleman High School in 1986 and joined the Army Reserves. He served as a military police officer until his honorable discharge in 1990.

He is employed as an electric motor repairman.

According to Martens' campaign site, he is running on an "anti-corruption" platform. He supports imposing term limits on elected officials and as a staunch defender of the Second Amendment, he would seek to end Illinois' Firearm Operator's Identification Card (FOID) program

He is "pro life, pro police and wants to help veterans gain purpose."

