 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert top story

Tom Martens is lone Republican running for Illinois' 72nd House District

  • 0
Tom Martens

Tom Martens is a Republican candidate in Illinois' 72nd District state Representative race. 

 contributed

One Republican is running for Illinois' 72nd House District. 

Tom Martens, 54, is unopposed in the June 28 primary election. 

Martens graduated from Alleman High School in 1986 and joined the Army Reserves. He served as a military police officer until his honorable discharge in 1990.

He is employed as an electric motor repairman. 

According to Martens' campaign site, he is running on an "anti-corruption" platform. He supports imposing term limits on elected officials and as a staunch defender of the Second Amendment, he would seek to end Illinois' Firearm Operator's Identification Card (FOID) program 

He is "pro life, pro police and wants to help veterans gain purpose."

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Covid-19: Japan eases foreign tourism ban, allows guided package tours

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News