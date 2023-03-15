Just days after Ron DeSantis visited Davenport, former president Donald Trump took aim at the Florida governor for a full house at the Adler Theatre.

DeSantis has not announced a bid for the White House. However, early national polling indicates he could be the most popular non-Trump contender.

Trump's jabs, on ethanol and Social Security, are indicative that Trump sees DeSantis as his biggest potential rival at the moment, said Tim Hagle, an American politics professor at the University of Iowa.

"Whoever he thinks is the main competition is who he's going to go after," Hagle said. "If that works as well as it did in 2015, 2016, I'm not sure."

"A lot of Republicans like both Trump and DeSantis," he added, noting that some Republicans may want to see Trump lay off the attacks and instead focus on the administration of the current president, particularly this early in the campaign calendar.

"Trump, as we're well aware, doesn't fit the mold," Hagle said.

The former president was known in 2016 for giving nicknames to his opponents, including "Lyin' Ted" Cruz and "Little Marco" Rubio. On Monday, Trump didn't roll out a nickname for DeSantis, though he previously he's called him Ron DeSanctimonious.

About halfway through his speech in Davenport on Monday, Trump said DeSantis was "very, very bad on ethanol" and that DeSantis wanted to raise the age of Social Security during his time in Congress.

For Owen Hubbard, a 16-year-old Bettendorf High School student who will be old enough to vote by the 2024 general election, those shots were powerful.

Ahead of Trump's rally Monday, Hubbard told a reporter he was undecided between DeSantis and Trump. He said he missed DeSantis’ visit March 10 but wanted to hear what Trump had to say.

After the event, Hubbard said, he appreciated Trump contrasting the candidates' records.

“DeSantis voted against those things, and I disagree with that," Hubbard said. "I liked it when Trump said he gave a $28 billion tax break to farmers. I like that Trump touted his accomplishments.”

During his 2012 campaign for Congress, DeSantis expressed support for restructuring Social Security and Medicare, which aid millions of seniors in the United States, to make the programs more financially sustainable. While in Congress, DeSantis voted on nonbinding budget resolutions that called for raising the retirement age and slowing the growth of future spending.

Since then, he's said the GOP wouldn't "mess with" Social Security.

Trump in contrast, touted support for ethanol and an executive order he made while in office to allow for year-round sales of 15% ethanol gasoline blend.

Hagle said time will tell on the effectiveness of Trump's attacks DeSantis over ethanol and Social Security. Texas Sen. Ted Cruz ended up narrowly winning the 2016 Iowa caucuses although he "was not a big fan of ethanol," Hagle said.

"DeSantis can probably make an argument" on his position, Hagle said. "If he campaigns with farmers, they can explain the importance of it, and maybe they can change his mind."

And, Hagle said, Florida skews a little older than Iowa. According to the U.S. Census Bureau's latest demographic statistics, 21% of Florida's population is older than 65. In Iowa, its 17.7%.

"If that didn’t hurt him in Florida, I’m not sure it’s going to hurt him in Iowa," Hagle said.

Hubbard, the 16-year-old, said Trump only disappointed when he “didn’t talk more about education policies.”

“I was hoping to hear more about education. It was supposed to be the theme of his speech,” Hubbard said. “The only thing that really was mentioned was when he congratulated (Gov.) Kim (Reynolds) on the vouchers.

“I’m a high school student and I wanted to hear more about his education policies.”

Polls show Trump remains widely popular among Iowa Republicans, though some support has eroded since 2021.

Nationally, a Real Clear Politics rolling poll average shows Trump with 43.3% support and DeSantis with 29% support.

Jeanita McNulty, the Scott County GOP chair, said Trump's comments on DeSantis' views are "just part of the process" ahead of the caucuses.

She pointed to Kamala Harris' comments in a 2019 debate criticizing Joe Biden's work with segregationists during his time in the U.S. Senate while they were both running for the Democratic presidential nomination.

"It's just part of the education process before they go to the caucus," McNulty said.

She thinks grassroots Iowans still are keeping their options open and will be attending events ahead of the caucuses to see candidates that come through Iowa.

Other reactions

Steve and Jodie McGuire went to Monday’s Trump rally. It was the 35th time they’ve heard him speak in person.

Steve McGuire said he did not attend Ron DeSantis' visit to Davenport, and “isn’t interested in DeSantis.”

“I loved last night,” he said. “What I like best is the mere fact he wants to clean up all this craziness Biden has started.”

When asked to describe the “craziness,” McGuire said Trump’s focus Monday on traditional energy sources appealed to him.

“We all have cars and want to go drive around, and we need to be able to do that,” he said. “I think the idea of converting everything to electric is just unreasonable. We will need nuclear and coal plants just to generate that electricity.

“We are going down this ‘green path’ and I just don’t like it. Trump will end that. I liked hearing that.”

Democratic National Committee spokesperson Rhyan Lake wrote in a statement to media ahead of Trump's speech on Monday that "Donald Trump's record on education speaks for itself."

"As president, Trump put Betsy DeVos in charge and worked alongside her to try and gut public education funding every single year he was in office — all while pushing to move billions in taxpayer money to support private schools. Everyone will see right through Donald Trump’s desperate spin about his own record as the GOP field races to out-MAGA each other at the expense of America’s kids.”