Former President Donald Trump will be in Davenport on Monday.

Trump is to give a speech on his “America First Education Policy.” This will be his first visit to the Hawkeye State since announcing his bid for the GOP nomination following the midterm elections.

He’ll be at the Adler Theatre, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport, his campaign announced. Doors open at 3 p.m., and the program begins at 5:30 p.m., with Trump scheduled to speak at 6:15 p.m. General admission tickets are available online.

His visit comes on the heels of a Davenport stop last week by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who also is expected to make a bid for the Republican presidential nomination.

Early polling shows Trump and DeSantis in the mix as early favorites for the nomination. According to Real Clear Politics polling, Trump maintains the most support among Republicans at 43% with DeSantis the only candidate or potential candidate polling in double digits at 28%.

Monday's visit comes just as a Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll released Friday shows Trump and DeSantis on even footing in favorability ratings among Iowa Republicans. About 42% of Iowa Republicans view DeSantis as very favorable and about 44% of Iowa Republicans view Trump on the same measure.