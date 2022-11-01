Two Scott County legislative races among most expensive in Iowa

Two Iowa legislative races in Scott County have attracted some top fundraising dollars in non-leadership races ahead of the Nov. 8 election.

Looking at fundraising reports and state data from the day after the 2020 election, Nov. 4, until the most recent filing period, which ended Oct. 14, districts that have attracted the most funds surround the Des Moines metro.

But a couple are in Scott County. And in those races, Republicans have a fundraising advantage compared to their Democratic opponents.

In Senate District 47, which covers Bettendorf, Riverdale, and part of LeClaire, Democrat Mary Kathleen Figaro has raised about $209,000 in contributions and in-kind donations, and Republican Scott Webster, about $349,000.

Combined, the senate district makes for No. 6 most expensive race in Iowa among senate races with a Democrat and Republican running. One of those is Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver, who out-raised his Democratic opponent $1.476 million to about $80,000.

Among races for statehouse, the race between incumbent Phyllis Thede and Mike Vondran for House District 94 ranks in the top 10 in Iowa for the amount of contributions and in-kind donations to the two campaigns, and No. 5 among non-leadership races.

Thede, running for her seventh term in the state Legislature in a district with new boundaries as a result of the decennial redistricting process, raised nearly $80,000 and Vondran raised nearly $280,000.

Thede's current district squarely represents Davenport and Bettendorf, but with new district lines, the portion of Davenport and Bettendorf in the district narrowed and the boundaries reach up to include Eldridge and parts of rural Scott County.

Republicans have held control of the Iowa House, Senate, and Governor's Office, since the 2016 election, and have since grown their majorities.

"Rep. Phyllis Thede and Dr. Mary Kathleen Figaro are dedicated public servants who are committed to lowering costs for working families, protecting our reproductive freedoms and ensuring public dollars stay in public schools," Iowa Democratic Party Chair Ross Wilburn wrote in an email.

Iowa GOP Chair Jeff Kaufmann said the Republican Party is looking to make inroads in suburban and urban districts, and sees the two races in Scott County as "very winnable."

"We see the Senate seat there in Bettendorf and the Vondran-Thede race as very winnable, as an opportunity for us to pick up a seat in the case of in the case of Phyllis Thede and to hold a very important suburban senate seat in the case of the Webster race," Kaufmann said. "So, you know, we see this as winnable and we see it as extremely important and continuing to make even more headway in the suburban part of our state."