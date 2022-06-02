Two Scott County Republicans vying for Davenport House seat. Here's who's running

Two Republicans will be on the ballot to vie for the newly drawn Iowa House District 81, which covers northwest Davenport and lacks an incumbent.

Davenport real estate agent Sean Hanley is running against Luana Stoltenberg, an author and speaker who has been endorsed by social conservative groups such as the Family Leader.

Hanley unsuccessfully ran for the Iowa House in 2020 against Democratic incumbent state Rep. Monica Kurth of Davenport and no-party candidate Jonathan Vance.

Neither candidate was available for an interview. Hanley cited a recent and ongoing family medical emergency. Stoltenberg did not return calls from a reporter this week.

In a statement announcing his candidacy in December, Hanley said he'd focus on education, public safety and economic growth if elected, and he has he would work in a bipartisan manner.

"This starts with my support of funding increases for our K-12 schools with open financial transparency," Hanley said in the statement. "I will continue to support funding advancements in state infrastructure and ways to streamline our spending, working to continue building a more competitive tax climate. This will put more money back in Iowan's pockets providing much-needed relief. I will continue my support for our men and women who protect and serve in a way that is effective and sustainable. I will keep fighting for homeownership and property rights for hardworking Iowans through policies geared to getting more Iowans into homes."

Stoltenberg has made abortion a central tenant of her campaign in social media posts and comments at Republican events.

Stoltenberg was endorsed by the Iowa Family Leader, a religious and socially conservative advocacy group. Bob Vander Plaats, president and CEO of the Family Leader, said in a press release Stoltenberg's "commitment to protecting unborn children is deeply rooted, and her compassionate advocacy on behalf of women wounded by abortion is a shining example of the voices most needed in the current debate."

In May, Stoltenberg told attendees at a candidate event sponsored by Scott County Republican Women that abortion was a personal issue for her. She told attendees she had three abortions as a young woman, which she later deeply regretted, and later adopted a son because she was no longer able to bear children.

"I thought because it was legal, it was OK. But it destroyed a lot of my life," Stoltenberg said.

Beyond abortion, Stoltenberg has supported socially conservative positions on several topics.

In a survey by the Constitutional Action Network posted online by conservative news site the Iowa Standard, Stoltenberg described her opposition to vaccine requirements and said she'd support stripping gender identity and sexual orientation from the Iowa Civil Rights Act.

"Gender identity and sexual orientation are not a protected class, it is a choice," Stoltenberg wrote on the survey.

She also indicated on the survey that she supports taxpayer-funded scholarships for private school expenses, as well as limit the governor's power in declaring an emergency proclamation, requiring the Legislature take a vote on a state of emergency lasting longer than 15 days.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.