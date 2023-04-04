New and returning individuals will be joining city council in East Moline, Moline, Rock Island, and Silvis.

Election day in Rock Island County is expected to have a low voter turnout, County Clerk Karen Kinney said, due to the severe weather. A storm with high winds tore through the Quad-Cities this morning, leaving many power lines down across the Illinois Quad-Cities.

At least three voting centers in Moline lost power and four in Rock Island. Voters whose location did not have power were able to vote at the county clerk's office.

A lot of ballots, Kinney said, were vote-by-mail.

Moline will see four new people join council come May as the incumbent alderpersons did not run for re-election. All four incumbent alderpersons in Rock Island ran for re-election with only one running unopposed.

Wards 1, 2, and 4 in East Moline were all contested. A candidate did not file for Ward 6. Only one incumbent ran for reelection in East Moline. Silvis had one contested race, with the other three running unopposed.

Below are the results for the races.

East Moline results

With all precincts reporting, no incumbent won re-election for East Moline City Council.

Olivia Dorothy defeated incumbent Ken Porter for East Moline's First Ward. Dorothy received 58% of the vote whereas Porter received 41%. Porter was appointed to the council by Mayor Reggie Freeman in August 2022.

Former Rock Island County Board member Jeffrey Deppe defeated incumbent Gary Almblade for the Second Ward. Almblade received 46% of the vote whereas Deppe had 53%.

Almblade has been on East Moline City Council since 2011.

Adam Guthrie will represent Ward 4, receiving 55% of the vote. It was a three-way race between Guthrie, Benjamin Stockwell and Michael Allison.

Stockwell received 34% of the votes and Allison 10%.

Guthrie will replace Jayne O'Brien who did not run for re-election.

No candidate filed to run for ward six.

Moline results

With 4 out of 6 precincts reporting as of 9:30 p.m. Tuesday for Ward 7, Anna Castro leads Kermit Thomas Jr. with 83% of the vote. Thomas has 16% of the vote.

Castro is a lifelong Moline resident and works at Augustana College. At Augustana, she provides administrative support for the TRIO Student Support Services office, focusing on collecting, updating, and reporting student data from the US Department of Education.

Candidates for Wards 1, 3, and 5 ran unopposed.

Debbie Murphy will represent Ward 1, taking Ald. Scott Williams' seat. Williams did not run for re-election. He has been on council since spring 2019.

Abdur Razzaque will represent the Third Ward, replacing Ald. Mike Wendt who has been on council since 2015.

Jessica Finch will represent the Fifth Ward. Current Fifth Ward Ald. Sam Moyer did not run for re-election. He has been on council since 2019.

Moyer and Wendt told the Quad-City Times/Dispatch-Argus in December they decided not to run so they could spend more time with their family.

Rock Island results

All precincts for Rock Island are reporting with all four incumbent alderpersons re-elected.

Bill Healy was elected for the first time to the Seventh Ward seat, receiving 54% of the vote. He was appointed to council in January 2020 to finish former Alderman Daven Geenen's term.

Healy was challenged by Rock Island High School teacher Yolanda Grandberry Pugh who received 18% of the votes and the city's 2022 Citizen of the Year Quincy Davis, who received 26% of the vote.

Tamera Felden, owner of The Artsy Bookworm, challenged Ald. Mark Poulos to represent the Sixth Ward. Felden lost, receiving 36% of the votes whereas Poulos received 63%.

Jenni Swanson, Fourth Ward, defeated James Blue for a second term on council. She received 81% of the vote.

Ald. Randy Hurt, Second Ward, ran unopposed. He has been on council since 2019.

Silvis results

With all precincts reporting, Robert Cervantes defeated incumbent Larry York to represent the first ward. Cervantes won 77% of the vote whereas York has 22% of the vote.

Craig Pirmann will represent the second ward, David Rice the third ward, and Joshua Dyer the fourth ward.