top story

UPDATE: Current voting results for Illinois and Rock Island County

Mike Halpin, Mike Thoms

FEDERAL

United States Senator

Counties reporting 0/102

Kathy Salvi (R)473,266
Tammy Duckworth (D) 764,596 
Bill Redpath (L) 18,531
Write-in 0

United States Representative

Congressional District 17

Counties reporting 0/

Esther Joy King (R) 
Eric Sorensen (D)
Write-in 0

 

STATE

Governor and Lt. Governor

Counties reporting 0/102

Darren Bailey and Stephanie Trussell (R) 439,495 
JB Pritzker and Juliana Stratton (D) 660,555 
Scott Schluter and John Phillips (L) 29,860 
 Write-in0

 

Attorney General

Counties reporting 0/102

 Thomas G. DeVore (R) 243,697
Kwame Raoul (D)  425,595
Daniel K. Robin (L)  12,908
Write-in  0

Secretary of State

Counties reporting 0/102

Dan Brady (R) 301,608
Alexi Giannoulias (D) 524,909 
Jon Stewart (L)  16,557
Write-in 0

Comptroller

Counties reporting 0/102

Shannon L. Teresi (R) 283,811
Susana A. Mendoza (D)  536,858
Deirdre McCloskey (L) 13,455
Write-in  0

Treasurer

Counties reporting 0/102

Tom Demmer (R) 332,749
Michael W. Frerichs (D) 566,595
Preston Nelson (L)  17,652
Write-in  0

Legislative

District 36 

Counties reporting 0/

Mike Thoms (R) 0
Michael W. Halpin (D)  0
Write-in  0

Representative

District 71

Counties reporting 0/

 Dan Swanson (R) 0 
Christopher Demink (D)  0
Write-in  0

District 72

Counties reporting 0/

 Tom Martens (R) 0
Gregg Johnson (D) 0
Write-in  0

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY

County Clerk 

Marian Stallings-Moore (R)  0
Karen Kinney (D)  0
Write-in  0

Sheriff

Patrick Moody (R)  0
Darren Hart (D)  0
Write-in  0

COUNTY BOARD

District 7

 Sharon K. Diekman (R) 0
 Carla Enburg (D) 0
Write-in  0

District 9

Jaclyn A. Dooley (R)  0
David Adams (D)  0
Write-in  0

District 16

Rodney K. Simmer (R) 0
Michael Luckey (D)  0
Write-in  0

District 19

J. Robert Westpfahl (R) 0
Herb Schultz (D)  0
Write-in  0

Village of Hampton Proposition

Shall the Village of Hampton, Rock Island County, Illinois, acquire a fire engine, other fire department vehicles and equipment and improve the fire station, and issue its general obligation bonds to the amount of $1, 230,000 for the purpose of paying the costs thereof, said bonds bearing interest at not to exceed the rate of 5.9% per annum?

Yes  
No 
