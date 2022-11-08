UPDATE: Current voting results for Illinois and Rock Island County

FEDERAL
United States Senator
|Kathy Salvi (R)
|473,266
|Tammy Duckworth (D)
|764,596
|Bill Redpath (L)
|18,531
|Write-in
|0
United States Representative
Congressional District 17
|Esther Joy King (R)
|0
|Eric Sorensen (D)
|0
|Write-in
|0
STATE
Governor and Lt. Governor
|Darren Bailey and Stephanie Trussell (R)
|439,495
|JB Pritzker and Juliana Stratton (D)
|660,555
|Scott Schluter and John Phillips (L)
|29,860
| Write-in
|0
Attorney General
| Thomas G. DeVore (R)
| 243,697
|Kwame Raoul (D)
| 425,595
|Daniel K. Robin (L)
| 12,908
|Write-in
| 0
Secretary of State
|Dan Brady (R)
| 301,608
|Alexi Giannoulias (D)
|524,909
|Jon Stewart (L)
| 16,557
|Write-in
| 0
Comptroller
|Shannon L. Teresi (R)
| 283,811
|Susana A. Mendoza (D)
| 536,858
|Deirdre McCloskey (L)
| 13,455
|Write-in
| 0
Treasurer
|Tom Demmer (R)
| 332,749
|Michael W. Frerichs (D)
| 566,595
|Preston Nelson (L)
| 17,652
|Write-in
| 0
Legislative
District 36
|Mike Thoms (R)
| 0
|Michael W. Halpin (D)
| 0
|Write-in
| 0
Representative
District 71
| Dan Swanson (R)
| 0
|Christopher Demink (D)
| 0
|Write-in
| 0
District 72
| Tom Martens (R)
| 0
|Gregg Johnson (D)
| 0
|Write-in
| 0
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY
County Clerk
|Marian Stallings-Moore (R)
| 0
|Karen Kinney (D)
| 0
|Write-in
| 0
Sheriff
|Patrick Moody (R)
| 0
|Darren Hart (D)
| 0
|Write-in
| 0
COUNTY BOARD
District 7
| Sharon K. Diekman (R)
| 0
| Carla Enburg (D)
| 0
|Write-in
| 0
District 9
|Jaclyn A. Dooley (R)
| 0
|David Adams (D)
| 0
|Write-in
| 0
District 16
|Rodney K. Simmer (R)
| 0
|Michael Luckey (D)
| 0
|Write-in
| 0
District 19
|J. Robert Westpfahl (R)
| 0
|Herb Schultz (D)
| 0
|Write-in
| 0
Village of Hampton Proposition
Shall the Village of Hampton, Rock Island County, Illinois, acquire a fire engine, other fire department vehicles and equipment and improve the fire station, and issue its general obligation bonds to the amount of $1, 230,000 for the purpose of paying the costs thereof, said bonds bearing interest at not to exceed the rate of 5.9% per annum?
