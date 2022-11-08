 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

UPDATE: Current voting results for Iowa and Scott County

  • Updated
  • 0

FEDERAL

United States Senator

Counties reporting: 0/99

 Adm. Michael Franken (D)  84,966

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R)

 58,362

 Write-in 215

United States Representative

District 1

Counties reporting 0/20

Christina Bohannan (D)9,638 
Marianette Miller-Meeks (R) 5,711
Write-in18

District 2

Counties reporting 0/22

Ashley Hinson (R)  3,403
 Liz Mathis (D) 4,198
 Write-in 7

District 3

Counties reporting 0/21

Cindy Axne (D)  70,397
Zach Nunn (R)45,976
 Write-in 187
 

District 4

Counties reporting 0/36

Randy Feenstra (R)  2,204

Brian Jack Holder (L)

 54

Ryan Melton (D) 

 1,269
 Write-in  2
 

STATE

Statewide Executive Branch

Governor and Lt. Governor

Counties reporting 0/99

Deidre DeJear and Eric Van Lancker (D)79,397

Kim Reynolds and Adam Gregg  (R) 

60,713
Rick Stewart and Mark Battaglia (L) 3,353
Write-in 104

Secretary of State

Counties reporting 0/99

 Joel Miller (D)85,138 

 Paul D. Pate (R)

73,060
Write-in 102
 

Auditor of State

Counties reporting 0/99

Todd Halbur (R) 55,598
 Rob Sand (D)105,314
Write-in 153
 

Treasurer of State

Counties reporting 0/99

Michael L. Fitzgerald (D) 104,691 
Roby Smith (R)56,521
Write-in 107

Secretary of Agriculture

Counties reporting 0/99

Mike Naig (R)76,740 
 John Norwood (D) 93,582
 Write-in146

Attorney General

Counties reporting 0/99

Brenna Bird (R) 60,512
Tom Miller (D)112,136
 Write-in 147
 
 

State Senate

District 35

Counties reporting 0/3

Chris Cournoyer (R) 0
 Jed O.V. Ganzer (D) 0
Write-in  0
 
 

District 41

Counties reporting 0/3
 
Kerry Gruenhagen (R) 1,223
Deb VanderGaast (D)  1,110
Write-in  0
 
 

District 47

Counties reporting 0/1
 Mary Kathleen Figaro (D) 0
Scott Webster (R) 0
Write-in  0

State Representative

District 70

Counties reporting 0/3

 Norlin Momsen (R) 0
 Kay Pence (D) 0
Write-in  0

District 81

Counties reporting 0/1

Craig Lynn Cooper (D) 0
Luana Stoltenberg (R) 0
Write-in

District 93

Counties reporting 0/1

Ryan Carstensen (D)
 Gary Mohr (R)
Write-in 

District 94

Counties reporting 0/1

Phyillis Thede (D) 
Mike Vondran (R)
Write-in0

District 96

Counties reporting 0/1

Mark Cisneros (R)
Michelle D. Servadio Elias (D) 
Write-in0

District 97

Counties reporting 0/1

Ken Croken (D)
Andrew Onsgard (L) 
Write-in0
 

Constitutional Amendment 1

The measure would add a section to Article I of the state constitution. The following text would be added:

Right to keep and bear arms. Sec. 1A. The right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed. The sovereign state of Iowa affirms and recognizes this right to be a fundamental individual right. Any and all restrictions of this right shall be subject to strict scrutiny.

 Counties reporting 0/99
Yes 11,454 
No 7,643
 
 

SCOTT COUNTY

 Attorney

 Caleb Copley (D)
Kelly Cunningham Haan (R)
Write-in 0
 
 

Auditor

 Ashley Schimanski (D)
 Kerri Tompkins (R)
Write-in 0

 

Recorder

 Michele R. Darland (R)
Rita Vargas (D) 
Write-in 0

 

Supervisor

Jean Dickson (R)
Brinson Kinzer (D) 
John Maxwell (R)
Joseph C. Miller (D) 
Jazmin Newton (D)
Ross Paustian (R)
Write-in 

