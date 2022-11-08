UPDATE: Current voting results for Iowa and Scott County

FEDERAL
United States Senator
Counties reporting: 0/99
|Adm. Michael Franken (D)
|84,966
Sen. Chuck Grassley (R)
58,362
|Write-in
|215
United States Representative
District 1
Counties reporting 0/20
|Christina Bohannan (D)
|9,638
|Marianette Miller-Meeks (R)
|5,711
|Write-in
|18
District 2
Counties reporting 0/22
|Ashley Hinson (R)
|3,403
|Liz Mathis (D)
|4,198
|Write-in
|7
District 3
Counties reporting 0/21
|Cindy Axne (D)
|70,397
|Zach Nunn (R)
|45,976
|Write-in
|187
District 4
Counties reporting 0/36
|Randy Feenstra (R)
|2,204
Brian Jack Holder (L)
|54
Ryan Melton (D)
|1,269
|Write-in
|2
STATE
Statewide Executive Branch
Governor and Lt. Governor
Counties reporting 0/99
|Deidre DeJear and Eric Van Lancker (D)
|79,397
Kim Reynolds and Adam Gregg (R)
|60,713
|Rick Stewart and Mark Battaglia (L)
|3,353
|Write-in
|104
Secretary of State
Counties reporting 0/99
|Joel Miller (D)
|85,138
Paul D. Pate (R)
|73,060
|Write-in
|102
Auditor of State
Counties reporting 0/99
|Todd Halbur (R)
|55,598
|Rob Sand (D)
|105,314
|Write-in
|153
Treasurer of State
Counties reporting 0/99
|Michael L. Fitzgerald (D)
|104,691
|Roby Smith (R)
|56,521
|Write-in
|107
Secretary of Agriculture
Counties reporting 0/99
|Mike Naig (R)
|76,740
|John Norwood (D)
|93,582
|Write-in
|146
Attorney General
Counties reporting 0/99
|Brenna Bird (R)
|60,512
|Tom Miller (D)
|112,136
|Write-in
|147
State Senate
District 35
Counties reporting 0/3
|Chris Cournoyer (R)
|0
|Jed O.V. Ganzer (D)
|0
|Write-in
|0
District 41
|Kerry Gruenhagen (R)
|1,223
|Deb VanderGaast (D)
|1,110
|Write-in
|0
District 47
|Mary Kathleen Figaro (D)
|0
|Scott Webster (R)
|0
|Write-in
|0
State Representative
District 70
Counties reporting 0/3
|Norlin Momsen (R)
|0
|Kay Pence (D)
|0
|Write-in
|0
District 81
Counties reporting 0/1
|Craig Lynn Cooper (D)
|0
|Luana Stoltenberg (R)
|0
|Write-in
|0
District 93
Counties reporting 0/1
|Ryan Carstensen (D)
|0
|Gary Mohr (R)
|0
|Write-in
|0
District 94
Counties reporting 0/1
|Phyillis Thede (D)
|0
|Mike Vondran (R)
|0
|Write-in
|0
District 96
Counties reporting 0/1
|Mark Cisneros (R)
|0
|Michelle D. Servadio Elias (D)
|0
|Write-in
|0
District 97
Counties reporting 0/1
|Ken Croken (D)
|0
|Andrew Onsgard (L)
|0
|Write-in
|0
Constitutional Amendment 1
The measure would add a section to Article I of the state constitution. The following text would be added:
Right to keep and bear arms. Sec. 1A. The right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed. The sovereign state of Iowa affirms and recognizes this right to be a fundamental individual right. Any and all restrictions of this right shall be subject to strict scrutiny.Counties reporting 0/99
|Yes
|11,454
|No
|7,643
SCOTT COUNTY
Attorney
|Caleb Copley (D)
|0
|Kelly Cunningham Haan (R)
|0
|Write-in
|0
Auditor
|Ashley Schimanski (D)
|0
|Kerri Tompkins (R)
|0
|Write-in
|0
Recorder
|Michele R. Darland (R)
|0
|Rita Vargas (D)
|0
|Write-in
|0
Supervisor
|Jean Dickson (R)
|0
|Brinson Kinzer (D)
|0
|John Maxwell (R)
|0
|Joseph C. Miller (D)
|0
|Jazmin Newton (D)
|0
|Ross Paustian (R)
|0
|Write-in
0