The two early favorites for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination are coming to Davenport this month.

Former President Donald Trump will visit Davenport on Monday, March 13 to give a speech on his "America First Education Policy." This will be Trump's first visit to the Hawkeye State since announcing his bid for the GOP nomination just after the midterm elections.

He'll be at the Adler Theater, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport, according to a news release. Doors open at 3 p.m. and the program begins at 5:30 p.m., with Trump scheduled to speak at 6:15 p.m. General admission tickets are available online.

His visit will come a few days after a Davenport stop by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on March 10, which will be his first trip to Iowa as he teases a possible presidential run.

DeSantis will appear with fellow Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds at his two stops in Iowa — Davenport and Des Moines — an aide familiar with the governor's plans confirmed.

A time and location for the event has not yet been announced, but the stops are planned to be interview-style events, the aide confirmed.

Reynolds traveled to Florida last weekend to hold a similar panel discussion with DeSantis, according to Politico, though she plans to remain neutral in the first-in-the-nation caucuses. She's also appeared at events with Sen. Tim Scott, and former U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley.

Early polling shows Trump and DeSantis in the mix as early favorites for the nomination. A Real Clear Politics rolling average of polling data shows Trump with 45.2%, DeSantis with 29.2%, former Vice President Mike Pence with 6.8%, and Haley with 5.3% support.