Update: Scott County ballot recount to continue with hand recount Thursday

The counting of Scott County's absentee ballots continues.

Scott County Auditor Kerri Tompkins said in a press release Wednesday that the recount will continue with a hand count on Thursday at 8 a.m. at the Scott County Administrative building. The public is welcome.

The audit/recount of more than 23,000 absentee ballots, including early in-person and mail-in ballots, began at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Auditor Kerri Tompkins said Tuesday she'd hoped to finish the recount and reconcile numbers in time for a Scott County Supervisors meeting scheduled for 8 a.m. Wednesday, so supervisors could decide whether to accept any possible changes to election results.

That meeting was postponed after the recount went late into the evening. Accounts from those with direct knowledge of the recount said there remained a 19-ballot discrepancy after all the early ballots were run through the machines.

Tompkins initially declined to comment Wednesday morning but said the auditor's office was working on the recount and would convey new information as soon as possible.

The recount was prompted by a 470-vote discrepancy discovered in early vote counts. Tompkins told supervisors Tuesday that while the office is unsure the reason for the discrepancy, it appears that a stack of ballots weren't counted by the machines or were left out during a machine jam.

Two narrow local races could be affected by the recount — a Davenport Iowa House district and county recorder.