Voter turnout steady and smooth on election day

Voter turnout was steady and, for the most part, uneventful in Rock Island County on primary election day Tuesday.

County Clerk Karen Kinney said 17,110 voters cast ballots out of 86,256 registered voters, comprising a 19.8% turnout, similar to the 2018 primary election day.

"There were some minor problems, but we managed to get through the day without any major problems" Kinney said. "I thought it went very smoothly. There were problems with an election judge or two, but you have that when you work with that many people.

"It was very hot, so there were some problems with the lack of air conditioning in some voting centers," she said. "We are not used to a June primary, so this presented a new problem for us. The primary is usually in March. A June primary also made it difficult with election judges being on vacation."

Kinney said the primary was held in June because of recent redistricting but is expected to move back to March for future elections.

Kinney said some results could change as mail-in ballots arrive in the clerk's office. There are a total of 246 unreturned vote-by-mail ballots, of which 198 are Democrat ballots and 48 are Republican. Mail in ballots had to be postmarked by midnight on election day.

"They're coming in every day, but in two weeks we will certify the election results," Kinney said. "Two election judges — a Democrat and a Republican — will go through all the mail-in ballots on July 13 and decide which ones have acceptable postmarks."

Chief Deputy Clerk Nick Camlin said they do not expect everyone who requested a mail-in ballot to return it.

"In every election, there are about 100 ballots that do not get returned," Camlin said. "There are also a fair amount of people who get ballots sent to them and decide to vote in person on election day and surrender their ballots at their voting center."

