Voters elect Cunningham Haan as the new Scott County Attorney

Republican candidate Kelly Cunningham Haan won the 2022 Scott County Attorney’s race, defeating Democratic candidate Caleb Copley to replace Mike Walton as he retires from a 15-year tenure as the county’s top prosecutor.

According to the Scott County Auditor's Office, Cunningham Haan garnered 33,162 total votes, while Copley ended with 28,871. Voters cast 39 ballots for write-in candidates.

Cunningham Haan, a Bettendorf resident, has served as the first assistant attorney in Muscatine County since April 2020 — though her time as a county attorney began in 1990 upon being hired as Johnson County Assistant Attorney a couple of years after graduating from Drake University Law School.

Emphasizing her decades of experience as a prosecutor, Cunningham Haan said her top priorities concerned how attacks on law enforcement are dampening police-recruitment efforts and how too few criminal cases are going to trial.

“I am extremely concerned with the conduct of those who have been active in their attacks upon law enforcement and our communities. The lack of respect shown by individuals for the rule of law as evidenced in their brazen attacks on citizens, businesses and our public safety personnel has compromised our communities,” she said in a Quad-City Times candidate survey. “These attacks on law enforcement have resulted in officers choosing to leave their careers early rather than waiting until they reach retirement age. As a result, there are a number of openings within our local departments that these agencies are struggling to fill.”

Cunningham Haan said Scott County needed adequate law enforcement staffing to ensure a high level of enforcement action and that she had garnered a reputation for supporting law enforcement throughout her career.

“... One of the ways to encourage individuals to join local law enforcement agencies is by having a county attorney who works hard to establish a reputation for strongly backing law enforcement in the work they do for and on behalf of our community,” she said.

On steps she’d take to improve the Scott County Attorney's Office, Cunningham Haan said she’ll strive to “create an environment where my staff feel supported and can grow in their skill sets for the benefit of the community and the law enforcement officers we serve.”

Referencing her 32-year career, she also said the quest of curbing crime and bolstering community protection is achieved by taking cases to trial:

“... Additionally, it sends a strong message to those who commit crimes — that I am not willing to take the easy way out with plea negotiations that fail to adequately punish an individual for the crimes he or she has committed,” Cunningham Haan said. “Given my strong belief that the trial process acts to deter crime, I will encourage, teach and mentor staff to be more active in taking cases to trial.”

Cunningham Haan said she wanted to change a trend of allowing plea agreements by "setting a strong tone at the top as Scott County's chief law enforcement officer."