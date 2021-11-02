Voters select two incumbents and one newcomer for Bettendorf school board.

The Bettendorf school board candidates in their own words
Bettendorf voters opted Tuesday night for a mix of familiar and new faces on their school board.
Two incumbents — Andrew Champion, Richard Lynch and Linda Smithson won seats. Analicia Gomes, Traci Huskey, Adam Holland and Melissa Zumdome fell short. A fifth challenger, Stacey Willey, withdrew from the race, according to the Scott County Auditor’s Office.
Preliminary numbers on the auditor’s website late Tuesday night showed Champion with the most votes --1,464. Next were Lynch, with 1,261; and Smithson, who had 1,209 votes. All told, 7,356 voters cast ballots across 13 precincts.
Issues the new board members will have to address include the large number of students at the middle school and school safety.
Champion would like to continue the district’s efforts to improve its buildings, including the alternative high school, high school and middle school. Physical improvements could alleviate some of the behavioral issues the district is seeing at its crowded middle school.
The district is also implementing more consistent, district-wide strategies for addressing behavioral issues with varying solutions but expectations that are meant to be consistent, Champion said.
Champion supported the district’s initial masking requirement but said he does not think there is much support for the requirements now, despite a federal court order blocking the state’s ban on district’s ability to have them. Visits to schools have shown little voluntary use.
Lynch said he was reluctant to draw conclusions about what is driving behavioral problems at the middle school because he believes there is rumor circulating about events there, and accounts of problems are partial or exaggerated. He did say his gut instinct is that the crowding is contributing to the problems reported there.
One of the district’s challenges will be meeting the overall needs of its middle school students, Lynch said. Doing so will take some big picture thinking and will likely require multiple years to accomplish.
On masking, Lynch said he wrestles with balancing what is educationally optimal with what provides the best chance for safety.
There are reasons why face coverings are not ideal, but the coronavirus is a public health emergency of the highest order, Lynch said.
Lynch recently proposed an indoor mandate for elementary schools that would be in place only until a vaccine was available for children under age 12. The measure did not get a second.
On addressing the crowded middle school, Smithson said she would want to review any existing plans the district has, but she does think there are some options the district could explore -- a separate campus for a middle school grade, for example.
On safety issues, Smithson said the district community must meet students where they are and ensure they are getting needed support. When students have trouble with math, they get that help. The same needs to be done with behavior.
Smithson said the district does have support available already and she wants to make sure they are being implemented with fidelity.
She would have voted for a masking requirement, Smithson said. The school district is responsible for keeping all the students safe. She was also concerned about the legal risk of not enacting a masking requirement.
She, however, probably would not bring a masking proposal up for a vote again in the current climate, Smithson said.
Here are the remaining candidates and the votes they had as of 9:55 p.m., according to the preliminary results.
Huskey: 1,185
Holland: 1,057
Zumdome: 647
Gomes: 512