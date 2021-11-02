Voters select two incumbents and one newcomer for Bettendorf school board.

The district is also implementing more consistent, district-wide strategies for addressing behavioral issues with varying solutions but expectations that are meant to be consistent, Champion said.

Champion supported the district’s initial masking requirement but said he does not think there is much support for the requirements now, despite a federal court order blocking the state’s ban on district’s ability to have them. Visits to schools have shown little voluntary use.

Lynch said he was reluctant to draw conclusions about what is driving behavioral problems at the middle school because he believes there is rumor circulating about events there, and accounts of problems are partial or exaggerated. He did say his gut instinct is that the crowding is contributing to the problems reported there.

One of the district’s challenges will be meeting the overall needs of its middle school students, Lynch said. Doing so will take some big picture thinking and will likely require multiple years to accomplish.

On masking, Lynch said he wrestles with balancing what is educationally optimal with what provides the best chance for safety.

There are reasons why face coverings are not ideal, but the coronavirus is a public health emergency of the highest order, Lynch said.