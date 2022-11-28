Votes to be recounted this week in narrow Davenport House race

A candidate-picked board will recount the votes this week in a Davenport House District race in which the Democrat is ahead by just six votes.

The candidate-requested recount will be the latest after the lead flipped, following the results of an administrative recount of Scott County's absentee ballots. Those recounts, called for by the county auditor and Iowa Secretary of State, were prompted by a discrepancy of close to 500 absentee ballots found in the tallies on election night.

On election night, Republican Luana Stoltenberg appeared to be ahead by 29 votes in House District 81, but after multiple administrative recounts of absentee ballots were finalized in the days following the election, Democrat Craig Cooper took the lead by six votes.

Stoltenberg requested a recount of the race last week, telling a reporter the numbers still didn't appear to reconcile even after the recounts.

The latest recount will begin Tuesday at 10 a.m. at the Administrative Building, and is likely to last several days, according to Scott County Auditor Kerri Tompkins.

"The goal is to get through the absentee ballots in a couple of days and then move the recount to the warehouse (1400 Lancer Ct. in Eldridge) for the poll-site ballots," Tompkins wrote. "The ballots will be run through the machines and also hand counted."

Tompkins said each day will end at 4:30 p.m. and after Tuesday, days will begin at 9 a.m. The process is open to the public.

With the number of recounts already conducted of absentee ballots, Cooper told a reporter he's confident the result of the recount will be close to what it is now, pointing to other recounts in House races across the state that didn't change the winner.

He said he also would have requested a recount if the roles were reversed.

The candidates chose three members that will serve on the recount board. Cooper selected Bill Davis, former Scott County attorney. Stoltenberg chose Diane Holst, former Scott County supervisor, and another former supervisor, Jim Hancock, will be the third.

According to the most recent totals, 10,190 votes were cast in the House District 81 race.

Counters will have to sort through absentee ballots again to determine which early voters cast ballots in the House District 81 race.

On election night, the Scott County Auditor's Office reported 22,874 absentee and special voter precinct ballots were cast.

Now, after recounts, the auditor reports the total to be 23,362, which Scott County Supervisors finalized Nov. 21 with a second canvass.

In a Nov. 16 daily statistical report, the Iowa Secretary of State reported 23,424 absentee ballots were received by Scott County — about 60 ballots off the auditor's final total.

Iowa Secretary of State spokesperson Kevin Hall wrote in an email that those absentee statistics are entered into a statewide election-management system by each of the counties, and are "just a very good estimation," not exact figures.

"The numbers serve as just a very good estimation of the requests coming in and the process of ballots being returned," Hall wrote. "Due to many variables within the processes, it is very common for some requests to be voided and ballots needing to be reissued, which is why these numbers do not serve as an exact figure until reconciliation and verification of data entry can be performed."

When asked about the discrepancy last week between the county's finalized recount and the Secretary of State's numbers, Tompkins said, "That's exactly why we did the recount."

"We had a lot of jams on our machines on the day of (Election Day), and that continued on that first recount," Tompkins said. "Once those ballots were laid out flat and had time to flatten out ... they went through the machines and there was very little (issue). So, I don't know, but that's why I wanted to make sure that it was accurate."

Tompkins told supervisors Nov. 21 she must file a report on what happened with the discrepancy and subsequent recounts with the Iowa Secretary of State's Office within 18 days.

The state canvass board will meet Thursday to certify all of Iowa's 2022 election results.