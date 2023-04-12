Nine Rock Island County vote centers lost power during last week's severe weather.

County Clerk Karen Kinney said voters were directed to her office on the first floor of the County Office Building at 1504 3rd Ave. if their voting location lost power. Only one of the centers, she said, had power restored at some point in the day.

"We put signs up and directed them to vote at the clerk's office if their center lost power," she said. "We had a good line (at the clerk's office) and it eventually tapered off around 6 p.m."

Four locations in Moline lost power and five in Rock Island.

Bethany Baptist Church, Calvary Church of the Quad Cities, Quad City Music Guild and Christ Anglican Church in Moline lost power, and it was not restored on election day. Karen Baptist Church, Teamsters Local 371, Immanuel Lutheran Church, First Church of the Nazarene and Edgewood Baptist Church in Rock Island did not have power. Teamsters' power was restored, and voting did resume at that location.

Election judges remained at the locations that lost power, Kinney said, in case it was restored.

Severe storms tore through the region during the morning of April 4, leaving many on the Illinois side of the Quad-Cities with damaged homes and downed power lines and trees. Rock Island and Moline were hit the hardest, with straight line winds hitting 90 mph and a brief EF-1 tornado touching down in Rock Island.

Election results will not be certified until next Tuesday, but they so far show a 12.32% turnout, with 10,528 people casting ballots on election day out of 85,422 registered voters. Kinney said her office also mailed 12,000 vote-by-mail ballots and had 5,553 returned so far. As long as vote-by-mail ballots were postmarked by midnight on election day, they will be counted.

Compared with previous years, Kinney said, voting was down.

"We usually have about an 18% turnout," she said. "We urge people to vote early because we don't know what the weather is going to be like on election day."

The severe weather, Kinney said, more than likely played a role in voter-turnout. The National Weather Service, Quad Cities, among other local forecasters, were issuing information on the severity of the storms at least a week ahead time.

Since weather could be unpredictable on election day, the biggest takeaway, Kinney said, is for people to vote early or by mail, especially since early voting is offered six weeks ahead of election day.

"There are plenty of opportunities to vote early; people should take advantage of voting early," she said.