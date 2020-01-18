What do the candidates say?

JOE BIDEN

  • Immediately end the separation of parents from their children and reunite families
  • End prolonged detention
  • Reinstate DACA and protect Dreamers
  • Implement effective border screening
  • Ease restrictions on those seeking asylum 
  • End the "Muslim ban"
  • Create a roadmap to citizenship for nearly 11 million undocumented people already in the U.S. 
  • Reform the visa and temporary visa programs
  • Double the number of immigration judges, court staff and interpreters
  • Offer a $4 billion aid package to Central America to address the root causes of immigration

PETE BUTTIGIEG

  • Open a path to citizenship for 11 million undocumented people.
  • Create a new "National Office of New Americans" to support immigrants and refugees
  • Reform employment-based visa system "informed by labor market needs"
  • End family separation and reunite separated families
  • Welcome at least 125,000 refugees in first year of presidency and minimum of 95,000 refugees
  • Create an "independent immigration court system"
  • End “Muslim ban”

AMY KLOBUCHAR

  • End the separation of children from parents at the border and reunite families
  • Pass the DREAM Act and reinstate DACA, which includes protections for minor children brought to the U.S. 
  • Provide a pathway to citizenship for the current 11 million undocumented immigrants
  • Reopen international U.S. citizenship and immigration services offices.
  • Pass comprehensive immigration reform

BERNIE SANDERS

  • Decriminalize immigration and demilitarize the southern border
  • End the separation of children from parents at the border and reunite families
  • Provide a path to citizenship within five years for 11 million undocumented immigrants already in the U.S. 
  • Reinstate DACA and immediately offer citizenship to 1.8 million eligible Dreamers
  • Stop deportations until an audit of past practices and policies is completed
  • End the "Muslim ban"
  • End for-profit detention centers
  • Immediately stop construction of the wall 
  • Break up ICE and Customs and Border Protections agencies

ELIZABETH WARREN

  • Decriminalize migration
  • Separate law enforcement from immigration enforcement
  • Eliminate private detention facilities
  • Create independent Article I immigration courts
  • End “Muslim ban”
  • Welcome in at least 175,000 refugees annually by end of first term
  • Provide a pathway to citizenship for 11 million undocumented people
  • Create “Office of New Americans” for new immigrants
  • Restore and increase aid to Central America to at least $1.5 billion annually
