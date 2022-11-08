What to know to vote in the Quad-Cities

When are polling locations open?

Polls open in Illinois at 6 a.m. today and close at 7 p.m. In Iowa, polls will open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

What do I need to bring?

Iowa

In 2017, Iowa passed a law requiring voters show a form of ID at the polls. Acceptable forms of ID include: Iowa Voter Identification Card, Iowa Driver’s License, Iowa Non-Operator ID, U.S. Military ID or Veteran ID, U.S. Passport, Tribal ID Card/Document.

If you have recently moved and need to register to vote, you may need to bring a document that proves where you live. For a list, see: sos.iowa.gov/elections/voterinformation/voterIDfaq.html

Illinois

Illinois does not require an ID to vote, and the state allows same-day voter registration.

See rockislandcounty.org/VoterRegistration/ for answers to more frequently asked questions

Who’s on the ballot?

County auditors typically have sample ballots for your polling place available on their website.

And residents can look up their polling place in Scott County here: scottcountyiowa.gov/auditor/precinct-finder

Iowa

For Congress

In a bid to represent southeast Iowa in Congress, Democrat Christina Bohannan, a University of Iowa law professor from Iowa City, is challenging first-term Republican U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks. The new 1st Congressional District covers 20 counties in southeast Iowa and includes Scott, Clinton, Muscatine, Louisa and Cedar Counties in the Quad-Cities area.

For statehouse

Senate District 35: Chris Cournoyer, an incumbent Republican from LeClaire, and Jed Ganzer, a Democrat from DeWitt, are running for a senate district spanning northern Scott County, Clinton County and part of Jackson County.

Senate District 41: Republican Kerry Gruenhagen, a farmer from Walcott, and former child care center director and Democrat from Tipton Deb VanderGaast are running for this senate seat. Neither are incumbents.

Senate District 47: Democrat Mary Kathleen Figaro and Republican Scott Webster are on the ballot for Senate District 47. Neither Figaro, a Bettendorf physician, nor Webster, a Bettendorf homebuilder and city council member, are incumbents.

House District 70: Republican Norlin Mommsen, current state representative for the district and farmer from DeWitt, is facing a challenge from Democrat Kay Pence, a retired telephone technician from Eldridge.

House District 81: In a race without an incumbent, Democrat Craig Lynn Cooper, a former journalist and corporate communications health care employee, is running against Luana Stoltenberg, an author, speaker, and anti-abortion activist.

House District 93: Republican Gary Mohr, the current state representative and Democrat Ryan Carstensen, a home designer from LeClaire are vying for House District 93.

House District 94: Democrat Phyllis Thede and Republican Mike Vondran are both running against one another for the second time for a statehouse seat. Thede, a retired Davenport School District employee, is running for her seventh term in office against Vondran, who owns TAG Communications.

For county

Board of Supervisors: Six candidates are vying for three spots on the Scott County Board of Supervisors. The top three vote-getters will win the spots. Republicans Jean Dickson, John Maxwell (an incumbent), and Ross Paustian and Democrats Brinson Kinzer (an incumbent), Joseph Miller, and Jazmin Newton are on the ballot.

County attorney: Caleb Copley, a Democrat, is running against Kelly Cunningham Haan, a Republican, for the attorney position to replace long-time county attorney Mike Walton.

County auditor: Auditor Kerri Tompkins, a Republican, is running for her first full term in office against Democrat Ashley Schimansky.

County recorder: Long-time Democratic county auditor Rita Vargas is running for reelection against Republican Michele Darland.

Unopposed races

Some candidates without a Republican or Democratic opponent may appear on your ballot. In Iowa House District 97, Democrat Ken Croken is running against Libertarian Andrew Onsgard. Running for Senate District 49 is Democrat Cindy Winckler. Monica Kurth, a Democrat, is running for reelection to House District 98.

Scott County supervisor Tony Knobbe, a Republican, is running unopposed for county treasurer.

Illinois

For Congress

Running for the Illinois 17th, an open seat after Cheri Bustos announced she wouldn’t seek reelection, are Republican Esther Joy King and Democrat Eric Sorensen.

For statehouse

Senate District 36: Rep. Mike Halpin, a Democrat in the Illinois statehouse, is running against Mike Thoms, a Republican and mayor of Rock Island.

House District 72: Gregg Johnson, a Democrat, is running against Tom Martens, a Republican and first-time candidate.

For county:

Sheriff: Darren Hart, a Democrat, is running against Patrick Moody, a Republican, to replace Gerry Bustos for Rock Island County Sheriff.

County Clerk: Marian Stallings Moore, a Republican, is running against incumbent county clerk Karen Kinney, a Democrat.

Unopposed races

Running without an incumbent is Republican Neil Andersen for the 47th Senate District and Tony McCombie for the 89th House District. At the county level, Tammy Muerhoff, a Democrat is running for county superintendent and Democrat Nick Camlin, a Democrat, is running for county treasurer.