When to request an absentee ballot for the June primary in Scott County

Voters wanting to request an absentee ballot for Iowa's June 7 primary election can do so starting Tuesday, March 29.

A link to a form to request an absentee ballot in Scott County can be found on the county website.

Changes to Iowa law in March of last year shortened the period county auditors could accept mail-in ballots, shortened the early voting period, and changed the times polls closed, an hour earlier at 8 p.m. instead of 9 p.m.

May 18 is the first day absentee ballots for the primary election can be mailed, according to =the Scott County Auditor's Office. May 23 is the last day to request an absentee ballot by mail. However, after that date, voters can absentee vote in person at the Auditor's Office, 600 W. 6th St., Davenport.

The county Auditor's Office must receive the absentee ballot by 8 p.m. on the day of the primary election, June 7. Mail-in ballots that are postmarked ahead of Election Day are no longer valid to count if it's received after Election Day.

Before an election law was signed into law by Gov. Kim Reynolds in March last year, ballots put in the mail a day before Election Day could be accepted as long as it was received by the following Monday.

