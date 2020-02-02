White House hopefuls storm Iowa in last efforts to win support

On Monday night, Iowans will kick off the presidential nomination process in “a moment of glorious democracy,” according to former Secretary of State John Kerry, one of many political dignitaries in the state Saturday to remind Democratic caucusgoers of their responsibility — and ability — to alter the course of the nation.

Kerry, winner of the 2004 Democratic caucuses, exhorted more than 500 people at Roosevelt Creative Corridor Business Academy in Cedar Rapids to back former Vice President Joe Biden. “He’s out there for us,” he said. “He’s out there for the country.”

The Biden entourage, though, hardly had the state to itself in the closing hours of the caucus campaign. Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar had events in the Quad-Cities. In the Cedar Rapids and Iowa City areas, Warren and Sen. Bernie Sanders , and former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg also held campaign events Saturday. Some of them will host more events in the area Sunday, and be joined by Klobuchar and businessman Tom Steyer.

On the Republican side, former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld held a town hall at Cornell College where he was joined by former Iowa U.S. Rep. Jim Leach.

Each was trying to persuade Iowans to support him or her when they go to some 1,800 caucus sites at 7 p.m. Monday across the state.