Who is Christina Bohannan? Meet the Democrat running for the 1st Congressional District seat

Christina Bohannan begins many campaign stops with the same story.

Growing up in a town of about 700 in a trailer in Florida, the going got tough when her dad, a construction worker, got sick with emphysema and lost his health insurance, her story goes.

"That's when I realized that sometimes bad things happen to good people," Bohannan told a group of Scott County Democrats at an outdoor campaign stop in August.

She pledged to protect the country's current social safety nets, such as Medicare and social security, while reducing the cost of public education — things she said allowed her to emerge from her childhood struggles and become a law professor at the University of Iowa.

"I am now standing before you as a candidate for the United States Congress, because I worked hard, because I got help," Bohannan told the group. "And that's what people around Iowa are asking for. They are not asking for handouts. They are asking to have good jobs so that they can work and to be rewarded for the hard work they do."

Who is Christina Bohannan?

Bohannan is running to unseat Republican Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks in what many election forecasters are predicting to be a competitive race. Miller-Meeks won election in 2020 by just six votes after a recount. The newly drawn 1st District includes 16 of 24 counties Miller-Meeks currently represents.

Christina Bohannan Age: 51 Party: Democrat City of residence: Iowa City Occupation: state representative and University of Iowa law professor Political experience: Bohannan unseated a 20-year incumbent Democrat for a spot in the Iowa House in 2020. At the University of Iowa, Bohannan taught in areas of the First Amendment, competition law, and intellectual property law. Campaign website: bohannanforcongress.com

Bohannan has taught for more than 20 years as a professor at the UI, specializing in intellectual property law, the First Amendment, and competition law. She also worked in the Florida Department of Environmental Protection in the 1990's — her undergraduate degree is in environmental engineering.

In 2020, Bohannan unseated a 20-year Democrat incumbent, Vicki Lensing, in a primary to represent Iowa City in the statehouse.

In an interview, Bohannan pointed to this as evidence she's willing to buck her party when she doesn't think it's working well.

"I ran against a 20-year incumbent of my own party when I thought that neither the Democrats or Republicans were doing enough," she said. "And I have disagreed with President (Joe) Biden on a number of issues. I have agreed with (former president Donald) Trump on some issues."

She said she disagreed with Biden on the U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan and recent student loan forgiveness, and she agreed with Trump on prioritizing infrastructure and standing up to unfair trade practices with China.

On healthcare, Bohannan said she'd like to see a voluntary public option for health insurance while allowing people to keep their employer-provided insurance. She said she wants to expand the cap on insulin prices to everyone, not just those covered by Medicare.

The District

The 20-county district includes population centers of Johnson County — where Bohannan resides — Scott, Clinton, and Muscatine counties, among others.

Political forecasters have rated the race as competitive, and each candidate has attracted support from the national party. The district, along with Iowa's 2nd District to the north, was named to a target list by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.

Most recently, one forecaster — the Cook Political Report — tightened its forecast of the race to "leans Republican."

Registered active Democrats have a slight edge over Republicans in the district, with roughly 2,500 more active Democrats than Republicans as of October voter-registration totals.

1st District voters registered The breakdown of voter registration in Iowa's newly drawn 1st Congressional District as of October, 2022, according to records kept by the Iowa Secretary of State. Democratic active voters: 161,018 Republican active voters: 158,501 No party active voters: 150,570 Other active voters: 3,612 Democratic inactive voters: 31,886 Republican inactive voters: 19,936 No party inactive voters: 51,573 Other inactive voters: 1,354

Abortion

Bohannan has said she supports legalizing abortion at the federal level before fetal viability, protections for the procedure laid out in the court case Roe vs. Wade, which supreme court justices overturned this summer.

Each candidate, along with Republicans and Democrats across the country, have tried to paint the other as extreme on abortion.

Miller-Meeks said during the 1st District debate that Democrats support legalizing abortion "up to and even after birth." Bohannan has reaffirmed she supports codifying Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortion until viability outside the womb — between 24 and 28 weeks of pregnancy.

Bohannan released an ad claiming Miller-Meeks supported ending all abortions without exceptions. Miller-Meeks cosponsored the Life At Conception Act, which recognizes personhood from the moment of fertilization without explicit exceptions. But Miller-Meeks has said she supports banning abortions after 15 weeks and with exceptions for rape, incest, and life of the mother.

Inflation

Bohannan has criticized Miller-Meeks for voting against the Democrats' Inflation Reduction Act, which would've allowed Medicare to negotiate for some prescription drugs and modestly reduce the deficit. The bill faced unanimous Republican opposition.

Miller-Meeks, in turn has criticized Bohannan for not voting on a tax bill in the Iowa Legislature that flattens over several years Iowa's progressive tax to 3.9% across the board.