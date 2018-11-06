At its regular council meeting Monday night, the East Moline City Council dealt with ordinances forwarded from the Oct. 15 committee of the whole meeting regarding the tax increment designation for the EMG redevelopment project area.
At the first of the four ordinances that addressed the EMG matter, council member Nancy Mulcahey raised a question concerning waivers of the reading of the ordinances, noting that by not reading them into the record deprived residents of knowledge of exactly what the ordinances address. She said that if residents had better information, they might express more interest in council matters. She proceeded to vote “no” on waiving the reading on all four of the ordinances.
The council also passed three resolutions that authorized submission of technical justification for re-evaluation of local limits on sanitary waste streams, approved a construction contract with Cross Concrete Construction for a sidewalk from East Pointe Center to 13th Street and approved a preliminary budget meeting for fiscal year 2019.
City Engineer Tim Kammler told the council that the city would partner with MetroLINK on the sidewalk project; MetroLINK will pay half the cost of the work. The city and MetroLINK are also discussing the possibility of installing lighting in that area sometime in the future.
At its committee of the whole meeting, the council approved sending to the Nov. 19 regular council meeting:
- An amendment to Title 6, Chapters 13 and 14, ordinance changes to the Car Owner Responsibility Assignment concerning pursuit of vehicles involved in an unlawful attempt and elude a police officer. The new wording will allow identification of the vehicle, rather than the owner, in order to impound the vehicle.
- The preliminary tax levy for 2019, which is tentatively set at 4.99 percent.
- Approval to execute a grant agreement with FEMA for installation of diesel exhaust systems at all four of the city’s fire stations. FEMA will pay 90 percent of the cost at $117,516 and the city will pay the balance of $11,751.
- Approval of the city’s affirmative action plan.