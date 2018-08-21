EAST MOLINE — At its regular meeting Monday, a resolution to authorize and approve the collective bargaining agreement between the city and the International Association of Firefighters to be effective from Jan. 1, 2018, through Dec. 31, 2020, was challenged by Councilman Gary Almblade. He said that he has made clear his concerns for some time and was in opposition of the agreement.
As a result of Almblade's concerns, the council went into an extended closed session after which the motion passed with Almblade as the lone "no" vote. The council also approved the hiring of an additional firefighter; Almblade voted against that resolution.
Almblade additionally raised concerns about an ordinance to approve a notice for a public hearing on a tax increment financing (TIF) for EMG Development and made a motion to table consideration for 60 days.
Tim Knanishu, of EM Redeem, said a 60-day delay would create a problem. The agreement would have to be rewritten because of the timing of the TIF acceptance by the city and submission to the county. After explanations by Knanishu and Mayor Reggie Freeman, the ordinance was approved.
The council also received its comprehensive annual financial reports prepared by Carpentier, Mitchell, Goddard & Company, LLC, which must be filed by the end of August. The city received an overall rating of 5.2 on a scale of 10. Jim Taylor of Carpentier was on hand to make a brief presentation and answer questions and cited the city’s pension liability as being its major challenge, as it is for all governmental bodies.
The city has already been granted an extension for filing due to Megan Petersen’s resignation as finance director earlier this year, which delayed assembling the report. Councilman Gary Miller expressed concern over being asked to approve a report that council members have not had the opportunity to review. Freeman explained the document is essentially an audit and that review by the council would not alter it. The council then approved acceptance of the report.