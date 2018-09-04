Mariah Benson and Jennifer DiBuono of the Rock Island County Health Department asked the East Moline council Tuesday to enact an ordinance establishing all city parks as smoke-free.
Benson presented information packets to council members and reasons for the move. DiBuono addressed the issue of enforcement of such an ordinance stating that the best route is to create a culture of compliance by publicizing the ordinance via the city’s web site and local media and by signage at the parks. The county health department would provide free signs to the city. Signage would provide support for park users to request smokers to step outside the park when smoking. Non-compliance would allow complainants to then call police who could then issue a citation.
The council voted unanimously to proceed with creating an ordinance.