CEDAR FALLS — During a town hall meeting in Cedar Falls Wednesday morning, Sen. Joni Ernst became emotional fielding questions about recent public reports of her divorce.
Ernst, 48, took questions from media outlets, primarily about allegations she was physically abused by her now-ex-husband, Gail Ernst.
"What happened in our private life has now become public consumption," she said. "I am a survivor."
Ernst's divorce was announced in August 2018, and the court records were recently unsealed. She said she thought those records would remain sealed.
"I would love to point the finger and say 'somebody screwed up, somebody leaked,' but they're out there, and now I will deal with that. But what I want people to understand is that I am the same person as I was last week," Ernst said through tears. "You just know more about what's inside of me now."
Ernst said it's difficult to talk about her divorce and the abuse alleged in court documents. On Tuesday, a judge resealed some of those documents.
"I fully believe that survivors have the right to keep their stories to themselves if they don't want to share those stories, or are not ready to share those stories," Ernst said. "Unfortunately I have been forced to share my story."
Ernst said she wouldn't comment further, other than to say she wants to be the best senator she can be.
"I was not ready to talk about my situation and unfortunately my personal life is now out for everybody to see," she said. "A lot of those incidents in my past have influenced the types of policies that I work on."
The court documents also alleged Ernst and her husband both had affairs while Ernst was deployed.
Ernst denied that.
"I was a company commander overseas and took that job very, very seriously," she said. "The allegation is not true."
She went on to say she's passionate about getting the Violence Against Women Act reauthorized.
"We have to modernize it, we have to reauthorize it," she said. "It was allowed to expire last fall and that shouldn't have happened."