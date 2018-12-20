DES MOINES — The woman who claims Sen. Nate Boulton sexually harassed her in 2015 said she understands why a state ethics committee dismissed her complaint.
But Sharon Wegner said state lawmakers should consider expanding the scope of the committee’s authority to hold legislators accountable when they are not in the Iowa Capitol.
On Thursday, the six-member Iowa Senate Ethics Committee voted unanimously to dismiss Wegner’s complaint against Boulton.
Wegner, a Des Moines attorney, says Boulton touched her inappropriately at a social event in 2015. Boulton, also a Des Moines attorney, said he does not remember the alleged harassment, possibly because of excessive alcohol consumption.
The ethics committee reviewed the complaint, and chairman Jerry Behn recommended its dismissal because the alleged sexual harassment occurred before Boulton was elected to the Senate, and the Senate’s ethics code does not cover individuals before their election.
Wegner said she understood the committee’s ruling.
“Procedurally, I believe it is the correct determination that the committee made today,” Wegner told reporters after the brief committee meeting. “But I believe that it’s important for people to know, to realize, that the ethics rules don’t apply generally to a sitting representative when they’re not here at the Capitol. And I believe that’s something that should change.”
Boulton did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.
Sen. Janet Petersen, of Des Moines, leader of the Senate Democrats, praised the women who came forward with allegations of sexual harassment against Boulton, and repeated her call for Boulton to resign from the Senate.
“I commend the women who shared their detailed and compelling concerns about Sen. Boulton’s behavior,” Petersen said in a statement. “When women have the courage to come forward to blow the whistle about being harassed, we need to show them there is a pathway to justice.
“I still believe Sen. Boulton should resign from the Iowa Senate," she said.
Wegner and two other women first made their allegations public to the Des Moines Register in May. Boulton at the time was seeking the Democratic Party’s nomination for governor; he suspended his campaign soon after, days before the primary election.
Boulton plans to complete his term in the Iowa Senate. He has two years remaining on his four-year term.