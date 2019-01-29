Davenport’s former Fire Chief Lynn Washburn has filed a lawsuit claiming she faced age and sex discrimination on the job and was forced out for complaining about the way she was treated. The city's attorney denies the accusations.
The lawsuit, filed in Scott County District Court earlier this month, calls for back pay, future pay, lost benefits, an award for emotional distress and other damages. City Administrator Corri Spiegel, whom Washburn accuses of bullying and harassment, also is named and asked to personally pay punitive damages.
Washburn’s suit also contains several demands to change city employee policies. It asks for court-ordered anti-discrimination training for employees, a federal review of all disciplinary actions, workplace monitoring for unfair treatment and screening of high-ranking employees for “bigoted attitudes and opinions” based on age and sex.
Washburn, who was fired 19 months ago, has accused the city of discrimination and retaliation before — and sued to be reinstated to her old job, a court battle she lost in Scott County. This is the first time she has sought compensatory damages, and she now says reinstatement would be “not appropriate.”
Ian Russell, a lawyer with Lane & Waterman, which represents the city and Spiegel, said a formal denial of Washburn’s allegations should be filed next week. He declined to speak about individual accusations, saying: “We intend to defend the lawsuit vigorously.”
The suit alleges Spiegel frequently harassed and bullied Washburn by "giving her the silent treatment." Washburn recounted instances when Spiegel did not speak to her at a colleague's birthday party and a bowling alley outing as examples of the hostile work environment she was forced to endure.
The suit also claims Spiegel made negative remarks to Washburn’s subordinates, assigned others to her job duties and lied about her.
That mistreatment eventually led to Washburn being sexually harassed, the lawsuit alleges. Washburn claims she found an anonymous package on her desk that contained penis-shaped candies with a note that read: “Eat a bag of d----.”
Washburn had previously characterized her termination as abrupt and without cause. City officials have called her tenure “plagued by her bad decisions and poor judgment,” and allege she overspent on office furnishings, took too much time away from work, poorly managed the city’s relationship with the local firefighters union and disobeyed Spiegel's orders.
As for the anonymous package, the city claims it found no evidence to support her conclusion it came from a city employee.
In February, Washburn filed a complaint with the Iowa Civil Rights Commission accusing the city and Spiegel of harassment, sexual harassment and termination, citing Washburn's age and sex as factors.
Washburn also maintains that she has been blacklisted and cannot get another job elsewhere. She was named as a finalist to lead fire departments in Michigan and in Ames, Iowa, but alleges she did not get an offer because Spiegel “disclosed personal information in violation of her right to privacy."
The documents released by the city, taken collectively, represent personal information in confidential personnel records, which should not be available to the public, her suit contends. She alleges they could not be released to the public by any rule or policy of the Iowa Civil Rights Commission.
Last year, Washburn asked the court to uphold a city Civil Service Commission decision that Washburn be reinstated, a decision the city challenged. In September, a Scott County judge sided with the city. In its ruling, the court said the commission "lacked jurisdiction to hear her appeal and was without authority" in its action.