Ryan Koopmans, chief of staff to Gov. Kim Reynolds and Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg, announced Tuesday he will leave Friday to pursue opportunities outside state government. Reynolds quickly named a consultant to her election campaign as the new chief of staff.
“I am grateful for Ryan’s service and am glad he used his passion for Iowa to advance our state forward,” Reynolds said in a statement. “Ryan provided steadfast advice while serving as my trusted adviser. I want to thank Ryan for his service on behalf of the people of Iowa and wish him well as he shares his incredible talents, energy and work ethic with others in the private sector.”
Koopmans joined the governor’s office as senior legal counsel and chief policy adviser in May 2017, at the beginning of Reynolds’ administration, and was promoted to chief of staff earlier this year — with instrumental roles in advancing the governor’s signature achievements, including a state income tax overhaul and the Future Ready Iowa workforce education and training initiative. Records show he was paid $138,330 in the 2018 fiscal year.
Koopmans, a native of Ireton who lives near Van Meter, thanked Reynolds for the opportunity to guide her Capitol operation.
Reynolds named Sara Craig Gongol to replace him, starting Saturday.
“Sara is a key member of my team, working with me since 2014,” Reynolds said in a statement. “She played an important role in the campaign, helping me earn the support of Iowans who gave me the chance to continue serving as governor. As I begin my first full term, I am excited to bring together a new team to help implement my vision for building a stronger, better Iowa. Sara is uniquely prepared to help me build that team and get to work for the people of Iowa.”
Craig Gongol served as a consultant to Reynolds’ campaign and worked in Iowa election campaigns before that. She's president and founder of Framework Marketing Group and lives in West Des Moines.
The Reynolds administration has seen a series of key figures step down in recent days, a situation the governor told reporters Tuesday is typical of a transition following an election.
“That’s not unusual when you have someone starting a new term. We’re going through a transition, and that’s just part of the process. We’re going to be making further announcements in January. We’re working through the transition process, as well as a lot of other governors that have just been elected across this country, and look forward to putting my team together and really continuing to build on the progress that we’ve seen,” she said. “I think there’s tremendous opportunity ahead, and I look forward to putting a team together that can help us get that done.”