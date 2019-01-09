Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has ordered flags across the state to be lowered to half-staff in remembrance of Eric Hosette, the firefighter who was killed Saturday in an explosion at a grain processing facility in Clinton.
In a statement Wednesday, Reynolds called Hosette “a courageous firefighter who served with valor and distinction.”
“We will always remember his sacrifice and the outstanding example of service he left to all Iowans,” she added. “My prayers go out to his family, friends, and community during this extremely difficult time.”
Authorities say Hosette, a 33-year-old lieutenant and 12-year veteran with the department, was killed several hours after firefighters had arrived at Clinton's Archer Daniels Mitchell facility in response to a fire. Fire officials were still investigating the explosion's cause.
Hosette is survived by his wife and daughter.
Another firefighter, Adam Cain, was also injured in the explosion. He was still recovering from his injuries at an Iowa City hospital as of Monday.
The governor’s order, which lasts until sunset on Saturday, applies to flags around the Capitol Complex in Des Moines along with all public buildings in the state. Others are encouraged to do the same as a sign of respect, according to the governor’s office.
010719-qct-qca-clinton-001
The procession for fallen Clinton firefighter Lt. Eric Hosette passes by Central Fire Station in Clinton before arriving at the funeral home Sunday.
Andy Abeyta, Quad-City Times
010719-qct-qca-clinton-002
Kelly Hosette, wife of fallen Clinton firefighter Lt. Eric Hosette, places her hand over her heart as the procession stops in front of Clinton's Central Fire Station Sunday.
Andy Abeyta, Quad-City Times
010719-qct-qca-clinton-003
Firefighters, family and other community members gather the grieve after paying their respects to the passing procession of fallen Clinton firefighter Lt. Eric Hosette in Clinton.
Andy Abeyta, Quad-City Times
010719-qct-qca-clinton-004
Clinton Fire Chief Mike Brown thanks community members for their support after watching the procession pass by the fire station in Clinton.
Andy Abeyta, Quad-City Times
010719-qct-qca-clinton-005
Flowers, balloons, flags and other gifts make up a memorial below the Central Fire Station flag, which is seen at half-staff in Clinton, Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019.
Andy Abeyta, Quad-City Times
010719-qct-qca-clinton-006
Firefighters place two American flags atop a Charlotte Fire Department truck on an overpass as they prepare to greet the procession for fallen Clinton firefighter Lt. Eric Hosette along U.S. Route 30 leading into Clinton, Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
010719-qct-qca-clinton-007
Firefighters from Charlotte, Andover and Preston line an overpass while community members line U.S. Route 30 in Camanche to pay their respects to fallen Clinton firefighter Eric Hosette, Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
010719-qct-qca-clinton-008
A Clinton firefighter covers his mouth while gathered among fellow emergency responders after watching the procession for Lt. Eric Hosette pass Central Fire Station in Clinton, Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
010719-qct-qca-clinton-009
Elijah Smith, 14, of Boy Scout Troop 642 of Clinton holds an American flag while awaiting the procession of Lt. Eric Hosette in Clinton, Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
010719-qct-qca-clinton-010
Red lights in honor of fallen firefighter Lt. Eric Hosette mark the entrance to Snell-Zornig Funeral Home & Crematory as a funeral home employee walks back in, Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
010719-qct-qca-clinton-011
A Clinton Fire Department ladder truck leaves for a call moments after the procession for their fallen brother Lt. Eric Hosette passes by central station in Clinton, Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
010719-qct-qca-clinton-012
Jacob Bensen, 9, of Clinton holds up a sign he made to honor fallen firefighter Lt. Eric Hosette in Clinton, Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
010719-qct-qca-clinton-013
Davenport Fire Chief Mike Carlsten, right, stands with fellow Davenport firefighters awaiting the procession of fallen Clinton firefighter Lt. Eric Hosette in Clinton, Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
010719-qct-qca-clinton-014
Community members walk down the sidewalk to join others awaiting the procession for Lt. Eric Hosette in front of Clinton's Central Fire Station, Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
010719-qct-qca-clinton-015
Firefighters walk among various fire engines, trucks, ambulances and police vehicles gathered to pay respects to fallen Clinton firefighter Lt. Eric Hosette in Clinton, Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
010719-qct-qca-clinton-016
A man stands with an American flag watching as Camanche firefighters line up their trucks awaiting the procession of fallen Clinton firefighter Lt. Eric Hosette along U.S. Route 30 near Clinton, Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
010719-qct-qca-clinton-017
Community members stand along U.S. Route 30 near Clinton to wait for the procession for fallen Clinton firefighter Lt. Eric Hosette, Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
010719-qct-qca-clinton-018
Firefighters, family and community members gather in Clinton's Central Fire Station to pay their respects to fallen Clinton firefighter Lt. Eric Hosette , Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
010719-qct-qca-clinton-019
Clinton Battalion Chief Fred Roling stands watch awaiting the procession for fallen colleague Lt. Eric Hosette in front of Central Fire Station, Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
010719-qct-qca-clinton-020
Family of fallen Clinton firefighter Lt. Eric Hosette stand together in front of Clinton's Central Fire Station awaiting his procession, Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
010719-qct-qca-clinton-021
Firefighters embrace while gathered among fellow emergency responders after watching the procession for Lt. Eric Hosette pass Central Fire Station in Clinton, Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
010719-qct-qca-clinton-022
Community members await the procession for fallen firefighter Lt. Eric Hosette in front of Clinton's Central Fire Station, Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
010719-qct-qca-clinton-023
Flowers, balloons, flags and other gifts make up a memorial below the Central Fire Station flag in Clinton, Sunday. Others are posting tributes on social media, using the hashtag, #clintonheroes.
Andy Abeyta, Quad-City Times
010719-qct-qca-clinton-024
A teddy bear is seen attached to the flagpole along with flowers outside Clinton's Central Fire Station, Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
010719-qct-qca-clinton-025
Firefighters from Charlotte, Andover and Preston line an overpass while community members line U.S. Route 30 in Camanche to honor fallen Clinton firefighter Lt. Eric Hosette, Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
010719-qct-qca-clinton-026
Firefighters with the LyondellBasell Fire Brigade park their trucks on the side of U.S. Route 30 awaiting the procession for fallen firefighter Lt. Eric Hosette near Clinton, Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
010719-qct-qca-clinton-027
Camanche firefighters hug a community member waiting along U.S. Route 30 near Clinton while they wait for the procession for Lt. Eric Hosette, Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
010719-qct-qca-clinton-028
Emergency responders along with family members line up in front of Clinton's Central Fire Station to honor fallen firefighter Lt. Eric Hosette, Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
010719-qct-qca-clinton-029
A fallen firefighter flag is flown over U.S. Route 30 near Clinton, Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
