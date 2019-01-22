DES MOINES – Gov. Kim Reynolds proposes to amend the Iowa Constitution to restore felons' voting rights after they complete their sentences.
Current law requires felons to appeal to the governor to have their rights restored. Reynolds has restored the rights of 88 felons since she took office in May 2017. In her Condition of the state speech last week, she said the decision should not be in the hands of one person.
This morning, she laid out her plan to make felons eligible to register to vote after completing their sentence as defined by Iowa law, which includes probation or parole. Her proposal does not require a felon to have completed court-ordered restitution to be eligible.
If approved by two consecutive session of the Legislature and Iowa voters, her plan would bring Iowa in line with 35 other states that restore felons’ voting rights upon discharge of their sentence, including parole or probation or at some point earlier, such as upon release from prison, or never take away voting rights.
Rep. Mary Wolfe, D-Clinton, who has introduced her own proposal, House Joint Resolution 1, was encouraged by the governor’s proposal.
“I think that will work just fine,” she said after reading an explanation of Reynolds’s plan. “Good for the governor. I can support that 100 percent.”
The debate will be around how the Legislature defines a discharged sentence, Wolfe said. Reynolds’ proposed language is similar to HJR 1 in that it leaves it up to the Legislature to define.
While the governor’s language does not speak to restitution, Wolfe predicted that will be an issue. Discharge can be defined as no longer being subject to Department of Corrections supervision. Or it can be defined as having discharged all legal responsibilities attached to a sentence, which could include restitution and court costs. That, Wolfe said, could be problematic.
She called the governor’s approach a “clean” way to address voting rights restoration. Because it doesn’t try to make those definitions part of the constitutional amendment.
“It would a) be difficult to get the language right and b) I think it might cause real problems moving it forward,” Wolfe said.
“I know my party, the Democratic caucus, will be all for it,” Wolfe said. I hope she can get the Republican majority party on board.”
House Speaker Linda Upmeyer, R-Clear Lake, had not seen Reynolds’ language Tuesday morning, but said the House will “take a good close look, we’ll work through it (because) we know this is a priority for her.”
In the meantime, Wolfe hopes Reynolds continues to restore voting rights through executive action.
“Four years is a long time to wait” for a constitutional amendment to take effect, Wolfe said.