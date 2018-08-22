In the wake of the arrest of a man authorities say is an undocumented immigrant in the killing of Mollie Tibbetts, Sen. Chuck Grassley is demanding answers from the Department of Homeland Security on circumstances surrounding the “tragic death of this young Iowan.”
The chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee wrote Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen on Wednesday asking for a briefing before the end of the week. The answers could help Congress address vulnerabilities in border security, identify laws and enforcement practices, he said.
“We’re deeply saddened by the murder of such a bright young woman and fellow Iowan," the Iowa Republican said. "We’re also deeply angry because this could have been prevented.”
Grassley, a sponsor of legislation legalizing immigrants covered by the Deferred Action on Childhood Arrivals and offering them a path to citizenship, said Congress must act to “prevent murders such as Tibbetts’ from ever occurring again.”
At a minimum, he said, Congress must increase law enforcement personnel at the border, modernize technology and infrastructure and eliminate the potential for fraud and abuse in the E-Verify system.
Originally, Yarrabee Farms, the Brooklyn, Iowa, family farm operation that employed the accused killer, Cristhian Bahena Rivera, 24, said he had been vetted by Homeland Security’s E-Verify system. But Wednesday, Dane Lang, the farm's co-owner, said that was mistaken.
Grassley, though, still is seeking the information. The incident, he said, “highlights the fact we need an even stronger E-Verify system.”