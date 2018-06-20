U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, said President Trump's promise Wednesday to sign an executive order to keep families together at the border while their cases are processed was a good political move. But, he added, it also will take away some of the urgency needed for a legislative fix.
President Trump announced the decision at the White House on Wednesday.
The separation of families at the border has erupted into a political controversy in recent days, as images and audio of children crying for their parents have been published.
Critics, including Democrats and some Republicans, have blamed the administration for the situation. The Justice Department implemented a "zero tolerance" policy for border offenses, and since children can't be held with their parents while they are being prosecuted, they are being separated from them.
That's led to a scramble in Congress to deal with the situation, even as pressure has been building on the White House to act.
On a conference call with Iowa reporters, Grassley said the president's promise helps politically, "but I think he’s taken the heat off of Congress to act, and if Congress doesn’t act, tomorrow he can go back and change his mind."
Grassley says a more permanent fix would be to repeal a 1997 court settlement dealing with how minors in the custody of immigration authorities are dealt with.
However, there have been various approaches in Congress to deal with the situation, along with broader immigration issues.
Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, signed on to legislation late Tuesday sponsored by Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas.
The measure would mandate that families be kept together and provide for expedited review of cases for families with children, according to the sponsors.
"I am co-sponsoring Senator Cruz’s Protect Kids and Family Act because I believe that we can, and should, treat children and families in our immigration system with compassion, while enforcing our nation’s immigration laws," Ernst said in a statement.
A dozen Republican senators, though not Grassley nor Ernst, joined an effort led by Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, on Tuesday to urge the Justice Department to put a pause to the separations while a legislative solution could be worked out.
Grassley's office said Tuesday abrupt and temporary changes to enforcement practices could lead to further chaos on the border.