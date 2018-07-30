Rock Island County's credit rating remains poor, according to a recent report by Moody's Investor Service.
Moody's July 26 credit rating report gives Rock Island County an A3 score — or upper medium grade rating with a negative outlook. The top rating is Aaa, followed by Aa1, Aa2, Aa3, A1, A2, and then A3. The rating scale declines further with a variation of B and C grades.
The county was downgraded four years ago by Moody's from an Aa3 to A3 rating for its outstanding debt.
In its report released Friday, Moody's notes the county has outstanding general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) bonds of $17 million and and $31 million of lease revenue bonds with a GOULT pledge outstanding.
According to the report, Moody's said the A3 rating "reflects the county's large tax base with weak demographic and labor market trends, low debt burden and above-average pension burden."
Treasurer Louisa Ewert said $17 million of the county's debt belongs to Hope Creek Care Center, the county-owned nursing home, while $31 million is from construction of the justice center annex.
"A portion of that debt is probably the balance owed for the justice center," Ewert said.
In an email to county board members on Friday, county administrator Jim Snider wrote, "The credit opinion is disappointing, but not unexpected. Local government bonds are historically very highly rated due to the stability of tax revenues in place. It is important to remember that our existing credit rating is still considered investment grade.
"Although the outlook remains negative, we will continue to explore ways to remedy the trend," Snider said.
"The outlook remains negative," Moody's report states. "The negative outlook reflects the county's continued operating imbalance, which could bring reserves below a level commensurate with the rating."
Facing the reality of the county's financial situation, Snider said county officials already made the difficult decision to deed the courthouse to the public building commission for demolition because the expense of renovation is cost prohibitive.
"Practically speaking, there just isn't $20 million to provide that level of rehabilitation," Snider said. "It was a decision that allowed the board to move forward and now focus on Hope Creek and other budget issues."
Moody's describes an A3 rating as, "an obligor has a strong capacity to meet its financial commitments but is somewhat more susceptible to the adverse effects of changes in circumstances and economic conditions than obligors in higher-rated categories."
Moody's said one factor that could contribute to a better credit rating would be sustained growth in fund balance and liquidity.
Factors leading to a further downgrade in credit include tax base deterioration and an increase of the county's debt or pension burden.
Snider, who has been on the job for only five weeks, said he is up to the challenge of turning things around.
"I think we're looking at an opportunity for me to get through this budget cycle and look at operations of Hope Creek and other county functions," Snider said.
"We were able to provide some short-term relief when the board updated its risk management plan by shifting salary expenses from the general fund to the liability fund. It allowed us to legally adjust the burden on the general fund. We also negotiated with unions to freeze wage increases. The board obviously knows at some point we're going to have to do something to increase revenue and/or decrease expenses.
"Going forward we are going to have to adjust; there have been little wins," Snider said. "We will have to continue on that path of diligence. My goal is to remain transparent with the board. We have a great financial staff with (auditor) April Palmer and (treasurer) Louisa Ewert. We have the right people in place. It is definitely a process."