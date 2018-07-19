House Democrats have retooled their message for the months leading up to this year's midterm elections.
After a private meeting Wednesday, House Democrats said they would have a simple answer for people who ask what they stand for. The answer: "For the People," they said.
U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill., a co-chair of the House Democratic Policy and Communications Committee, played a key role in crafting the message. She said Thursday the idea is to get beyond the "outrage of the day" and focus on lowering health care and prescription drug costs, raising wages through infrastructure investments and fighting Washington, D.C., corruption.
The three-word phrase is aimed at tying those things together.
“We just wanted to make sure we are focused on a simple, concise answer to that question and that we double down on what matters most to people," Bustos said.
When lawmakers are in their districts this summer, the expectation is that phrase will filter into their interactions with people.
Last year, Democrats unveiled a different rallying cry, "A Better Deal," to much fanfare in Virginia. The phrase, which Bustos also helped to craft, was panned in many quarters, but Bustos said this isn't a departure from that theme but a "closing argument." Several policy proposals were introduced tied to the "Better Deal" theme.
Republicans also have unveiled their own theme for the last few months leading up to the midterms, called "Better off Now." House Speaker Paul Ryan used the phrase in a tweet Thursday highlighting the economy.