The money keeps rolling into the Iowa governor's race.
Democrat Fred Hubbell's campaign said Wednesday it raised just more than $2.6 million from the end of May through July 14, which the campaign says is a record for that six week period.
Hubbell and Gov. Kim Reynolds, a Republican, have already shattered fundraising records for a governor's race in Iowa.
A week before the primary, they'd already raised about $12 million between them.
Hubbell's latest cash infusion will take him to more than $9.5 million, which the campaign said is also a record for this time in the election cycle.
Former Gov. Terry Branstad raised about $9.6 million in all of the 2014 campaign.
Hubbell's campaign said Wednesday the $2.6 million that it raised did not include any money from Hubbell, a wealthy retired businessman, or his wife, Charlotte.
The Hubbells already have donated $3 million to his campaign.
The Hubbell camp said it received $250,000 from the Democratic Governors Association during the six week period.
Reynolds reported in January that she received about $1.3 million from the Republican Governors Association. Through the end of May, the governor had reported raising about $5.1 million.
Campaign finance reports for the period between May 30 and July 14 are due to the Iowa Ethics and Campaign Disclosure Board on Thursday.
