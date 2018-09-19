CEDAR RAPIDS — Sen. Chuck Grassley celebrated his 85th birthday earlier this week with a 3-mile early morning run.
Traditionally the Butler County Republican has run a 6.2-mile “home to dome” route from his Washington, D.C.-area home to the Capitol to celebrate his birthday.
The shorter distance, which is his usual four-times a week run, is a concession to age, Grassley joked Wednesday morning.
“I did that three years in a row,” Grassley said about the 6.2-mile run. “I didn’t do it last year and I’m never going to do it again.”
That’s because the first time took an hour and 20 minutes. The last time took 20 minutes longer.
He also admitted to running just two miles Wednesday morning because he had to pack for a trip back to Iowa.
“And don’t forget, I do push-ups and sit-ups,” Grassley told reporters.