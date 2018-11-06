Republican lawmakers in the Quad-Cities coasted to re-election on Tuesday night amid several contests for control over Iowa’s House and Senate districts, fending off several Democrats who were seeking office for the first time.
Republicans were playing defense in the House as Iowa Democrats fielded candidates in 95 of the chamber's 100 districts. As they sought reelection, they leaned on the state of Iowa's economy as an indicator of a state government on the right track. Democrats, meanwhile, campaigned on a platform that was critical of several policies that have come from one-party control within the past two years, saying changes to collective bargaining rules and installing tighter abortion laws did not fit with the ideology of the everyday Iowan.
Here's a closer look at how things landed in area races:
Senate District 47
Republican Sen. Roby Smith was reelected after a tough contest against Democratic challenger Marie Gleason, propelling him to a third term representing residents of Davenport, Bettendorf, Riverdale and Panorama Park.
Smith comfortably won his bid, taking 53 percent of the vote to Gleason’s 47 percent. Along the campaign trail, he referenced his lawmaking experience and his record of never missing a vote in Des Moines among his qualifications for another term.
“It’s an honor to go back to the Capitol,” the senator said as he was out with Scott County Republicans at a victory party in a north Davenport bar, adding: “This whole time I trusted their judgment throughout the campaign process. I’m so glad that they reelected me to another term.”
Smith, a small business owner who also has stake in the Quad-Cities River Bandits, ran an aggressive campaign, getting on the airwaves early to tout GOP-led efforts to trim taxes and make a balanced budget. He went around the district for weeks to knock doors of his constituents — often joking that his goal was to wear through two pairs of tennis shoes by Election Day. And he also went on the offensive against his opponent by launching an attack ad campaign, often an indicator of a close race.
Gleason, a political newcomer and Deere & Co. employee from Bettendorf, portrayed herself as a change-agent candidate, highlighting public K-12 education and health care as primary areas she would work to improve if elected.
Spending on the race was among the highest in the region. For Smith, the Republican Party of Iowa dropped about $530,000 into his bid for office — some of which Smith raised himself. Meanwhile, Gleason received a high degree of support from the Iowa Democratic Party, with roughly $207,000 spent on her behalf.
Senate District 49
Republican Chris Cournoyer won the open seat to represent this largely rural district that spans Clinton and Scott counties, ushering in four years of Republican control in area that has been long been represented by Democrats.
Cournoyer picked up 55 percent of the vote to Robinson’s 45 percent, marking one of the most comfortable victories among the area Statehouse contests. The GOP's win marked a blow to the state’s Democratic Party, which had sought to chip away at the Republicans’ majority control of the upper chamber in this year’s midterms.
Cournoyer, a political novice who owns a small business, has pointed to her firsthand experience as a school board president and member of the governor’s council on science and technology as feathers in her cap, saying she has the know-how to hit the ground running when she reaches the state Senate.
The seat was left open by Democratic Sen. Rita Hart, who lost her bid Tuesday to be the state’s next lieutenant governor. Republicans had viewed the district, which includes Clinton, LeClaire and DeWitt, as a good bet even before Hart decided to run statewide, and invested forcefully to flip the seat into GOP hands.
The race quickly became one of the costliest in the region, with Republicans and Democrats alike spending big to promote candidates who each lacked the advantage of incumbency. On Cournoyer’s behalf, the Republican Party of Iowa reported spending about $472,000. Meanwhile, the Iowa Democratic Party spent about $233,000 toward Robinson’s bid.
House District 92
Republican Rep. Ross Paustian defeated Democratic challenger Jean Simpson to represent a battleground district that has flipped between the two major political parties over the years, reflecting a theme in Quad-Cities races that saw several Democrats lose bids for local offices.
Paustian, now heading into his third consecutive term, won the district with 53 percent of the vote to Simpson’s 47 percent. Over the past two years, Paustian has defined his approach to government largely by assisting the state GOP to cut taxes and change collective bargaining rules, measures he says have contributed to a strong economy.
Paustian said Tuesday it was “gratifying” to emerge from the reelection contest as a victor. He said the race was highly competitive, and he owed his win to the hard work his wife and daughter contributed to the campaign.
Simpson, a retired social worker, hit the campaign trail hard this season, seeking to appeal to voters as a Democrat who’s willing to accept solutions to the state’s problems regardless of political brand. She also advocated for improving health care and getting more funding for public education as she ran for the office.
The race for the district was somewhat quieter than some of the area’s other contested races. Still, the Republican Party of Iowa reported spending roughly $44,000 on Paustin’s bid in the final two weeks of October – far less than the $124,000 that the Iowa Democratic Party spent on Simpson’s behalf.
House District 94
Freshman Republican Rep. Gary Mohr beat Democratic challenger Joan Marttila to win a second term in the Iowa House on Tuesday, cruising to victory with wide voter support in his first contested election.
Mohr, a retired higher education administrator from Bettendorf, won 55 percent of the vote to Marttila’s 45 percent. As he campaigned for reelection, the Republican representative has championed his legislative efforts designed to improve the quality of life for those who work at the Rock Island Arsenal, saying he wishes to do more there with another term and continue to be a spokesman for eastern Iowa.
Reached by phone Tuesday, Mohr noted he won wide support in this year’s midterm, and thanked voters for coming out on his behalf.
“I’m honored to earn their trust and for them to send me back to Des Moines and represent them,” he said.
The district, which includes parts of north Davenport and east Bettendorf, has been a Republican stronghold for years. No Democrat has won the district since its boundary lines were drawn, and Mohr was first elected in 2016 without a challenger on the ballot.
Mohr’s victory also came after expensive efforts to retain the seat. In the final weeks of his campaign, the Republican Party of Iowa plastered the local market with pro-Mohr ads, costing roughly $200,000. Meanwhile, Marttila ran a campaign without much money from the state’s Democratic Party, although she did receive some support from national sources.
House District 97
Republican Rep. Norlin Mommsen won a third consecutive term, handily defeating two challengers to represent a mostly rural House district that covers Comanche, LeClaire and DeWitt.
Mommsen, a DeWitt farmer, took the district with 53 percent of the vote. His Democratic challenger Tim McClimon took 44 percent, while Libertarian candidate David Melchert Jr. of Grand Mound pulled in 3 percent.
While campaigning for another term in the Iowa House, Mommsen has pointed to his firsthand experience with agriculture — a cornerstone of the state’s economy — as one of his strong suits, saying he wishes to continue a focus on policies related to water quality and other farming concerns. On Tuesday night, he was splitting his time at events in Scott and Clinton counties to thank supporters for giving him two more years in office.
Mommsen said Tuesday he was “excited about the win,” saying he was thankful to all who took part in the midterm elections.
“I think it says that I fit my district well,” Mommsen said of the message voters sent by putting him in office for another two years.
Mommsen's win also came after the Republican Party of Iowa spent roughly $100,000 on ads and expenses toward Mommsen’s reelection efforts this season, one of the cheaper races in the region. McClimon, meanwhile, received no direct financial support from the Iowa Democratic Party through the end of October, although he did get some contributions from individual donors and organized labor.
McClimon, a Democrat from DeWitt and retired probation officer, sought public office for the first time. His campaign focused on restoring collective bargaining rights for union employees, providing more money for K-12 public education and addressing issues with the state’s privately managed Medicaid program.
IOWA STATE OFFICES
|Candidates
|Votes
|For Governor/Lieutenant Governor
|Percent 88
|Kim Reynolds/Adam Gregg (R)
|620,477
|Fred Hubbell/Rita R. Hart (D)
|595,369
|Jake Porter/Lynne Gentry (L)
|19,579
|Gary Siegwarth/Natalia Blaskovich (Clear Water)
|6,681
|For Secretary of State
|Percent 69
|Paul D. Pate (R)
|502,499
|Deidre DeJear (D)
|433,474
|Jules Ofenbakh (L)
|22,865
|For Auditor of State
|Percent 69
|Rob Sand (D)
|486,981
|Mary Mosiman (R)
|442,869
|Fred Perryman (L)
|24,582
|For Treasurer of State
|Percent 69
|Michael L. Fitzgerald (D)
|530,595
|Jeremy N. Davis (R)
|401,227
|Timothy Hird (L)
|23,137
|For Secretary of Agriculture
|Percent 69
|Mike Naig (R)
|477,134
|Tim Gannon (D)
|447,452
|Rick Stewart (L)
|28,716
|For Attorney General
|Percent 24
|Tom Miller (D)
|353,432
|Marco Battaglia (L)
|94,662
IOWA FEDERAL OFFICES
|Candidates
|Votes
|For United States Representative District 2
|Percent 52
|Dave Loebsack (D)
|99,875
|Christopher Peters (R)
|69,767
|Mark David Strauss (L)
|3,431
|Daniel Clark
|1,144
SCOTT COUNTY
|Candidates
|Votes
|For Board of Supervisors (Top 3)
|63 of 63
|Rogers Kirk Jr. (D)
|30,062
|Ken Croken (D)
|31,695
|Brinson Kinzer (D)
|31,956
|Carla Williams(R)
|30,128
|John D. Maxwell (R)
|30,768
|Scott Webster (R)
|28,993
|For County Treasurer
|63 of 63
|Jane I. Duax (D)
|32,249
|Mike Fennelly (R)
|35,902
|For County Recorder
|63 of 63
|Rita Vargas (D)
|37,752
|Mindy Ortiz Carpenter (R)
|29,812
|For Soil & Water Conservation District Commissioner (top 2)
|63 of 63
|Christine Bolte
|33,123
|Chad Dexter
|27,921
|Scott L. Scarbrough
|23,008
|For County Agricultural Extension Council (top 5)
|63 of 63
|Augustus Newell
|25,882
|Joni Paaske
|34,652
|John Conley
|30,622
|Gale D. Kraft
|31,938
|Scott L. Scarbrough
|28,030
|Tom Monroe
|27,446
ILLINOIS FEDERAL OFFICES
|Candidate
|Votes
|For Representative In Congress Seventeenth Congressional District
|Percent 99
|x-Cheri Bustos (D)
|139,139
|William W. "Bill" Fawell (R)
|85,959
ILLINOIS STATE RACES
|Candidates
|Votes
|For State Senator Thirty-Sixth District
|Percent 100
|Neil Anderson (R)
|38,643
|Gregg Johnson (D)
|37,320
|For Representative In The General Assembly Seventy-First District
|Percent 100
|Tony M. McCombie (R)
|23,810
|Joan Padilla (D)
|16,736
|For Representative In The General Assembly Seventy-Second District
|Percent 100
|Michael W. Halpin (D)
|21,901
|Glen Evans Sr. (R)
|13,422
|For Governor and Lieutenant Governor
|Percent 97
|x-JB Pritzker/ Juliana Stratton (D)
|2,282,771
|Bruce Rauner/ Evelyn Sanguinetti (R)
|1,666,557
|William "Sam" McCann/ Aaron Merreighn (C)
|183,344
|Grayson Kash Jackson/ Sanjeev Mohip (L)
|101,919
|For Attorney General
|Percent 97
|x-Kwame Raoul (D)
|2,288,467
|Erika Harold (R)
|1,839,397
|Bubba Harsy (L)
|108,012
|For Secretary Of State
|Percent 97
|x-Jesse White (D)
|2,885,707
|Jason Helland (R)
|1,839,397
|Steve Dutner (L)
|108,012
|For Comptroller
|Percent 97
|x-Susana A. Mendoza (D)
|2,508,163
|Darlene Senger (R)
|1,585,942
|Claire Ball (L)
|130,497
|For Treasurer
|Percent 97
|x-Michael W. Frerichs (D)
|2,390,314
|Jim Dodge (R)
|1,656,273
|Michael Leheney (L)
|144,581
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY
|Candidates
|Votes
|For County Clerk
|Percent 100
|Karen Kinney (D)
|30,578
|Russell G. Christ (R)
|19,782
|For County Sheriff
|Percent 100
|Gerry Bustos (D)
|31,313
|F.C. "Keko "Martinez (R)
|19,212