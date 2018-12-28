Bettendorf addresses budget woes by offering employee buyout
Facing an unexpected $1.2 million budget shortfall because of decreased tax revenue, Bettendorf officials offered a major employee buyout last winter.
The city paid $1.6 million in incentives for 14 employees to retire early. The move has been celebrated as a success by city officials, who say the buyout will save the city roughly $1 million annually in the long run. And it’s been an opportunity for new blood to take over leadership in many of the city’s high-profile jobs.
Those who took the buyout and retired this year included Fire Chief Gerry Voelliger, 28 years; Finance Director Carol Barnes 27 years; Parks and Recreation Director Steve Grimes, 24 years; and Community Development Director Bill Connors, 20 years. The entire group, which included five other employees with more than 35 years of experience, worked a combined total of roughly 440 years.
Davenport housing manager busted for taking secret nude videos of city workers, employees sue the city
Roy DeWitt, Davenport’s former low-income housing programs manager, was fired this spring after criminal accusations that he had secretly video-recorded eight city employees while they were using an employee-only bathroom at a city-owned public housing facility.
DeWitt’s firing was initially highly mysterious, as top city officials cited vague personnel matters in his termination. But criminal charges filed against DeWitt later revealed that police had caught him with thousands of nude images of employees he supervised, which led to his termination.
DeWitt later pleaded guilty to several misdemeanor charges. He was sentenced to serve eight years in state prison.
Separately, the eight city employees who were filmed by DeWitt have now filed a civil lawsuit against the city, claiming emotional and mental distress. They allege the city was responsible for his actions because not enough was done to supervise DeWitt, an accusation the city denies.
Fight over civil rights commission makes waves in Davenport City Hall
Uproar was the common tone during City Hall discussions this fall over a now-failed proposal to change the duties of a resident-led panel that oversees local civil rights complaints, a move protesters denounced as governmental overreach and illegal.
At issue was an idea to create a separate three-member panel of aldermen to handle budget and personnel decisions over which the commission currently has control. For their part, city officials said the changes were intended to provide commissioners with more time to review complaints, a key part of the job.
The proposal prompted a series of fiery demonstrations at City Hall that were led by community organizers, civil rights commissioners, organized labor, and city employees with Davenport’s civil rights office. As talks in City Hall were ongoing, Davenport Mayor Frank Klipsch later announced the proposal would be dropped, labeling it as too divisive for the community.
Separately, Klipsch later decided to replace three civil rights commissioners whose terms had expired, a move that drew renewed protest this December. Critics accused Klipsch of retaliating against the commission, a claim he denies.
Longtime Bettendorf alderwoman dies of cancer at 61
Longtime Bettendorf Alderwoman Debe LaMar died in November following a long bout with cancer, marking the end of a 20-year tenure on Bettendorf’s city council bench. She was 61.
LaMar’s death leaves a vacancy to represent the 3rd Ward. There are three ways her seat could be filled: Aldermen could appoint someone, they could call for a special election, or a special election could be called for by petition. City officials say they plan to address the vacancy when city government business resumes in early 2019.
In the wake of her death, council colleagues remembered LaMar as a mentor and friend. They called her passionate, funny, clever, tough and fiercely dedicated to her job in local government. And they described her as someone who fought to enhance the lives of the residents of her ward, unafraid to make her positions known on the various policies discussed in City Hall.
Klipsch not seeking reelection
Davenport Mayor Frank Klipsch surprised many in the city when he announced in December that he would not seek a third term, setting the stage for a wide-open mayoral race next year.
The mayor, whose term runs through 2019, cited personal reasons for his decision, saying he wants to spend more time with family. So far, no one has publicly declared interest in the job or made serious moves to run for the office. Filing deadlines for municipal office-seekers who want to be on the ballot should come up in August.
Klipsch was first chosen as the city’s top elected official in 2015, defeating longtime former Mayor Bill Gluba. As he heads into his final year with the title, Klipsch has said he is “fully committed” to being mayor, saying he wants to build on the work the city council has taken up so far. He’s mentioned economic development, urban revitalization and juvenile justice reform as areas on which he will focus.
Klipsch has also said he plans to remain involved with the community when he leaves the post.