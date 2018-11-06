Incumbent Supervisor Brinson Kinzer will no longer be the lone Democrat on the Scott County Board of Supervisors, but Republicans maintained majority of the board Tuesday night.
Kinzer, a Blue Grass resident, retained his seat on the county board with 31,956 votes, or 17.39 percent. He'll be joined by two newcomers, Democrat Ken Croken of Davenport, who won a seat with 31,695 votes, or 17.25 percent, and Republican John Maxwell of Donahue, who received 30,768 votes, or 16.75 percent.
The top three vote getters were elected.
Republican Carla Williams, a mental health therapist from Davenport, followed behind, receiving 30,128 votes, or 16.40 percent. Democrat Rogers Kirk, longtime pastor of Third Missionary Baptist Church in Davenport, received 30,062 votes, or 16.36 percent. Bettendorf Alderman Scott Webster earned 28,993 votes, or 15.78 percent.
“I feel very good and very humbled that so many folks gave me the opportunity to continue to serve them,” said Kinzer, who will begin his second term in January, on Tuesday night. “I’m truly blessed. Scott County is the best county there is out of all 99 of them. It’s over now and we’ve got to work together to continue to make Scott County and the state of Iowa a great place.”
The two newcomers will fill the seats previously held by two-term supervisors Carol Earnhardt and Diane Holst, who took office in 2015 — both Republicans decided not to run for re-election this year.
Croken, 68, has served in several executive positions, including at Genesis Health System and currently at Tag Communications. He campaigned for a more robust county board, arguing the board should play a more active role in boosting economic development in the county.
“I’m feeling grand. It’s my first election, and I’m very gratified by the voters’ response,” Croken said. “I’m disappointed that my friend Rogers Kirk will not be joining me on the board, but I am looking forward to working with John Maxwell and the other Republicans.”
In campaigning, Maxwell, 57, who owns Cinnamon Ridge Farms, has been a strong advocate for preserving agricultural farmland, while targeting economic growth in more urban areas of the county. The North Scott School Board member also promoted greater cooperation between “key players” in Scott County, state legislators and other counties to better fund mental health services.
“I look forward to helping guide Scott County into the future, and I think we can accomplish a lot if we pull the rope in the same direction,” Maxwell said Tuesday night. “From my school board experience, I know you’ve got to collaborate, be transparent and compromise to accomplish great things.”
The three winners, while campaigning, all advocated for increased funding for mental health services. Incumbent Kinzer, for example, supported the county having greater authority over funding the mental health region.
“I would see reaching across the aisle and working with legislators and saying that ‘mental health is not going to go away,’” Kinzer said in a discussion with the Quad-City Times Editorial Board. “(We need to) work with the legislature to see where our funding needs to be to keep those services and not lose them.”
For the first time this election, votes from one Scott County precinct will be audited on Nov. 8. Scott County Auditor Roxanna Moritz will conduct a post-election audit of a precinct selected by the Secretary of State’s office, per Iowa’s new voter ID Law, according to an announcement from the auditor’s office.