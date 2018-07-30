DES MOINES — Mark Bowden has ended his term as executive director of the Iowa Board of Medicine, citing “grossly unfair” treatment by officials in two state agencies that caused him to retire from state service.
Bowden, who had been on paid administrative leave since June 29 for undisclosed reasons, submitted his retirement letter to the board Friday.
Earlier that day, the panel voted unanimously to reinstate him to his position — but hours later, indicated a desire to reconsider the action.
The board met this morning via teleconference to begin the process of searching for an interim director and permanent replacement to Bowden, who had been in the post since 2008.
In his letter to board chairman Kyle Ulveling of Carroll, Bowden said he had decided to retire after the board’s decision last week to reinstate him “without condition.”
“I want to thank you for your confidence in my ability to continue administering the agency where I have served honorably for the past 10 years,” Bowden wrote. “Unfortunately, over the past eight months I have been hindered in my work by what I perceive are substantial deficiencies in service and a lack of adequate support from the Department of Public Health and the Department of Administrative Services.
“The grossly unfair way in which I was treated by the personnel staff of these departments and state counsel during the past months broke the trust and confidence I need to effectively lead and administer the agency. Consequently, I am retiring from state service.”
Ulveling declined to comment on Bowden’s letter and referred media questions to the Department of Public Health and Iowa Attorney General’s Office. Spokespersons from both state agencies were unavailable for immediate comment today.
In his letter, Bowden said he enjoyed working with members of the board over the past decade.
“I believe the success and credibility of the agency have been maintained by the board members who have the mettle to do what’s right — even in the face of adversity or pressure to do otherwise.”
He indicated in his letter that he retired effective Friday afternoon “in good standing.”
Bowden, a longtime former editor of The Gazette in Cedar Rapids, was paid more than $114,000 in fiscal 2017 as the Board of Medicine’s executive director, state records show.