Only four of Iowa's 99 counties have achieved gender balance on all their appointed boards and commissions, according to a new study. And that number is down from two years ago.
Scott, Harrison, Jasper and Winneshiek counties were the only places to achieve gender balance on all seven of the boards and commissions studied by the Carrie Chapman Catt Center for Women and Politics at Iowa State University. In 2016, six counties achieved gender balance on all their boards, which was an increase from two years earlier.
About 59 percent of county boards and commissions are gender balanced, an increase of about one-quarter of one percent from two years earlier.
Fifteen counties fell one board short of being balanced.
Kelly Winfrey, coordinator of research and outreach for the center, said there is better representation of women on boards of health, 78 percent of which are gender balanced. But only 40 percent of compensation boards are gender balanced. Women make up 34 percent of board members and 24 percent of board chairs, up one percentage point in both categories from 2016.
Iowa has required gender balance at the state level since 1987. And in 2009, that requirement was extended to county and city boards. The law went into effect in 2012. However, counties and cities were given an out if they made a "good faith effort" for three months and still were unable to comply. Critics said at the time the law was flawed because it didn't define "good faith effort" and that there was no enforcement mechanism.
After the law took effect, there was some progress made. However, the 2018 report, shows that it's stalled in some cases and slipped in others.
This year's report showed 58.92 percent of boards and commissions were gender balanced, an uptick of just 0.28 percent from two years earlier. The percentage of boards that were balanced had climbed from 49.53 percent in the center's 2014 report to 58.64 percent in its 2016 report.
Winfrey said achieving gender balance requires an effort that goes beyond just accepting the applications that county supervisors receive for positions. It requires recruiting, too.
Carol Earnhardt, who is a member of the Scott County Board of Supervisors, said the board makes it a point to recruit with an eye toward gender balance.
"We look hard to make sure we follow the law, having equal balance, gender balance," she said. This is the third report by the center in which Scott County achieved gender balance.
Winfrey said that researchers also have heard the complaint that the process for applying isn't always clear.
"More transparency with that would probably help a lot," she said.
Researchers were able to collect data on 97 counties for this report. A separate report will be issued for cities in a couple of weeks.