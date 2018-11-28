Iowa’s three Democratic members of the next Congress have announced they’ll vote for Nancy Pelosi to be speaker of the House.
“I have her word that she is dedicated to protecting Social Security and Medicare, and understands the importance of investing in skills training and apprenticeship programs as well as infrastructure,” said a statement Wednesday from Abby Finkenauer, who defeated Republican Rep. Rod Blum in the 1st District.
Cindy Axne, who defeated Republican Rep. David Young in the 3rd District, is one of 20 incoming Democrats who signed a letter Tuesday pledging their support of the “proven leader.”
U.S. Rep Dave Loebsack of the 2nd District — until now the only Iowa Democrat in the U.S. House — said Wednesday he’ll support Pelosi, also.
“Since November, Dave has wanted anyone who was interested in running for a leadership position to have a chance to step up,” spokesman Joe Hand said in an email. “As you know, Nancy Pelosi is the only Democrat who stepped forward and Dave is now supporting her for Speaker of the House.”