CEDAR RAPIDS — Four Iowa lawmakers have signed a letter opposing the nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court.
Democratic Reps. Liz Bennet of Cedar Rapids, Vicki Lensing of Iowa City and Marti Anderson of Des Moines, and Sen. Joe Bolkcom of Iowa City joined more than 300 other legislators in signing the open letter coordinated by the Reproductive Freedom Leadership Council.
“As state legislators, we recognize the extraordinary stakes of this generation-defining moment and we pledge to do everything we can to protect Roe v. Wade and legal abortion,” they said in the letter. “We stand for reproductive freedom and we envision a nation in which each of us can make our own decisions about our reproductive health, pregnancy
and parenting, free from political interference.”
In addition to opposing U.S. Senate confirmation of President Donald Trump’s nomination of Kavanaugh, the state lawmakers called for a “new era in state-based efforts to champion policies that support meaningful access to reproductive health care.”
The Reproductive Freedom Leadership Council is coordinated by the State Innovation Exchange, formerly known as the American Legislative and Issue Campaign (ALICE) that was created to counter the American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC) by providing liberal and progressive model state-level legislative proposals.