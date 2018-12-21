Iowa’s population grew by about 12,500 residents over the last year, according to estimates the U.S. Census Bureau released this week, keeping with the slow and steady growth the state has typically experienced.
The largest increase of Iowans came from what the U.S. Census refers to as a "natural increase," the net number of births versus deaths in the state. That figure accounted for about 9,600 of the overall growth – about 77 percent – while the remainder moved in from elsewhere.
Iowa’s overall population of 3.15 million residents has remained fairly stagnant since the last official U.S. Census count in 2010. This year, the state ranked 31st in terms of year-over-year migration and 29th for natural increase among all 50 states.
Meanwhile in Illinois, population was down by about 45,000 residents marking one of the sharpest population declines in the nation. The only other state that lost more residents was New York, where the number shrunk by 48,500 people.
Illinois is projected to lose one of its 18 congressional seats after the next Census is completed, according to a report issued Thursday by Election Data Services, a Virginia-based consulting firm. Iowa is expected to retain its four U.S. House seats, which are apportioned around the county based on each state’s total population.